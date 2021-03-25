Musicians are leaving savage reviews of this incorrect Beethoven Fifth t-shirt

25 March 2021, 14:01

Bad Beethoven t-shirt reviews

Music geeks have come out in force to denounce a t-shirt for sale on Amazon that depicts the opening of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5… with the wrong notes.

The ire of the classical music fraternity has been well and truly awoken by this incorrect garment. 

The t-shirt shows a bizarre major second interval in the opening phrase, rather than the (correct) Beethoven original of a major third followed by a minor third.

Compare and contrast:

beethoven's 5th opening

Incorrect Beethoven t-shirt

The music community are not letting the online retailer get away with that.

Unsurprisingly, the reviews section of the t-shirt’s Amazon page makes for interesting reading. Here’s a small selection:

Beethoven t-shirt review

amazon t-shirt reviewBeethoven t-shirt review

amazon t-shirt review

amazon t-shirt review

And you can read the rest here (they’re hilarious).

