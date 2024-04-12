Exclusive

Classical Pride returns with 5-day festival with media partner Classic FM

12 April 2024, 13:08 | Updated: 12 April 2024, 13:21

Classical Pride returns for a second year in July 2024, curated by conductor Oliver Zeffman.
Classical Pride returns for a second year in July 2024, curated by conductor Oliver Zeffman. Picture: Matthew Johnson

By Siena Linton

Now in its second year, the festival will take place across London venues in July, with events ranging from symphonic concerts to a classical drag race.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After its inaugural success in July 2023, Classical Pride returns for a second year in 2024 – with an even bigger celebration of LGBTQ+ composers and performers in classical music.

Spread across five days at venues throughout London, the festival will see new and returning names from prominent figures in the classical music industry and LGBTQ+ community, with Classic FM as its media partner.

In 2023, Classical Pride marked the first time a major classical organisation had celebrated Pride, with a packed-out concert at London’s Barbican hosted by Nick Grimshaw and featuring performances by Nicky Spence, Pavel Kolesnikov, Samson Tsoy, Davóne Tines, and Ella Taylor with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra conducted by Classical Pride’s curator, Oliver Zeffman.

Read more: ‘A festival of what’s possible in the arts’ – meet the stars of Europe’s first Classical Pride concert

Ella Taylor and the CBSO perform The White Lotus theme live at Classical Pride

The festival’s curator and founder, conductor Oliver Zeffman told Classic FM: “Last year’s Classical Pride concert was an unforgettable experience. The warmth and enthusiasm from the audience – and from the music industry more generally – was incredibly touching; and so this has inspired me to come back with a bigger and bolder offering for this year.”

This year, Classical Pride kicks off on 3 July with a ‘Classical Drag!’ event in a musical play on the hit TV series RuPaul’s Drag Race, followed by three days of concerts spotlighting music written and performed by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The judging panel for Classical Drag will include drag queens Monét X Change and Thorgy Thor, as well as operatic tenor Nicky Spence. Spence said: “Having had such a ball at Classical Pride last year, I’m gagged to be taking to the stage for this year’s drag show.

“Drag is a beautiful form of expression. Much like classical music, it encourages you to explore the most authentic version of yourself while finding a truly honest connection with your audience. What a great combination!”

Read more: 15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Tenor Peter Pears (left) and composer Benjamin Britten (right), partners in music, life and love.
Tenor Peter Pears (left) and composer Benjamin Britten (right), partners in music, life and love. Picture: Getty

The festival will also include an homage to the relationship between Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears, in a performance by the London-based LGBTQ+ Fourth Choir of music by Britten and his contemporaries, interspersed with extracts from the letters Britten and Pears exchanged.

The concert also features the world premiere of a new commission for Classical Pride by Fleabag composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, who told Classic FM: “It’s such an honour to be writing a new piece for this year’s Classical Pride.

“The LGBTQ community is of course incredibly present in classical music, and it’s wonderful to shine a bright light onto that. It is a huge honour of mine that the lyrics to my choral piece will be written by a refugee relocated by the Rainbow Railroad charity.”

Elsewhere in the festival, talented LGBTQ+ students from London conservatoires perform a series of short concerts across one afternoon, and violist Stephen Upshaw presents a free performance of Julius Eastman’s Gay Guerilla – an exploration of the composer’s identity as a gay black man in 1970s America.

The festival’s celebratory finale sees Zeffman conduct the London Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican, together with star soloists and an LGBTQ+ Community Choir, with music by Copland, Saint-Saëns, Tchaikovsky and more.

“Fundamentally, LGBTQ+ artists have always been at the heart of classical music,” Zeffman said. “Now in this expanded festival we’re able to show off a broader range of music and styles and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s contribution to classical music in a major way.

“Personally, I’m thrilled to make my debut with the LSO as well as step into something completely new for me – performing in a drag show for the first time!”

Tickets are on sale now for Classical Pride 2024. Browse for more information and buy tickets here.

Three in four students use classical music to revise, a study says.

75% of students agree, classical music is the best soundtrack to revision

Miloš Karadaglić: 'From The Beatles to Bach, the guitar has been my best friend'

Miloš Karadaglić: 'Picking up the guitar was a complete accident – it's now my best friend'

Miloš Karadaglić

Lucy and her teacher Daniel at Classic FM Live (October 2023)

'Music is vital to her' – how neurodivergent The Piano star Lucy speaks through the piano

Aigul Akhmetshina sings an impromptu Carmen

Operatic mezzo stuns with impromptu Bizet 'Habanera' in busy London restaurant

Permission granted for a new Lord of the Rings opera

In historic first, a Lord of the Rings opera has been approved by the Tolkien Estate

Will Sharpe stars as Mozart in new Sky TV drama series 'Amadeus'.

New 'Amadeus' TV series reveals Mozart and Salieri actors

Mozart

The Donne Foundation has successfully set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Acoustic Music Live-Streamed Concert, with a 26-hour concert of music by women and non-binary composers.

Musicians break Guinness World Record with 26-hour concert of music by women composers

Why are orchestras arranged the way they are? Photographed: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Why are orchestras arranged the way they are?

Performance by musicians from military orchestras in Moscow, Russia

Russian republic announces ban on music that is too slow or too fast

Pavarotti kept pasta in the wings of the Met Opera, for snacks between songs.

Pavarotti kept a secret pasta stash at the Met Opera for snacking between arias

Luciano Pavarotti

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Study tips for revising students

15 ultimate studying and revision tips including classical music

Sir Simon Rattle conducts cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and the London Symphony Orchestra in Trafalgar Square

Who is Sheku Kanneh-Mason? Star British cellist's age, family, albums and more revealed

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Exploring the meaning and history of the concept of 'music'

What does 'music' mean, and what is the origin of music?

Chopin's Nocturnes help students retain memorised information, according to this study

Chopin and Beethoven's music helps students pass exams, study finds

Yuja Wang's heart rate results revealed, after marathon Rachmaninov performance.

Yuja Wang wore a heart rate monitor in Rachmaninov marathon, with astonishing results

Yuja Wang

Freddie De Tommaso on Classic FM

Star tenor Freddie De Tommaso presents new Classic FM series celebrating classical music of Italy

Luciano Pavarotti and Tracy Chapman duet in 2000

When Pavarotti and Tracy Chapman stunned the world in a soulful operatic duet

23 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Pianist plays 7 levels of 'Twinkle Twinkle'

Pianist plays 7 levels of 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' with increasing virtuosity

28 days ago

Andrea Bocelli duets with his son Matteo at the 96th Academy Awards.

Andrea Bocelli sings moving 'Time to Say Goodbye' duet with son Matteo at Oscars ceremony

1 month ago

Andrea Bocelli

Amy Beach's stunning violin Romance

Amy Beach's stunning Romance, played by a rising star violinist for International Women's Day

1 month ago

Musicians play while stuck in motorway traffic

Classical musicians got stuck in traffic with their instruments, and there was only one thing to do

1 month ago

Boy soprano Ben Del Maestro's breathtaking vocals for 'Lord of the Rings'

Footage emerges of boy soprano recording breathtaking vocals for 'Lord of the Rings' score

1 month ago