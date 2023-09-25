Alexander Armstrong embarks on a Musical Voyage charity challenge for Global’s Make Some Noise!

25 September 2023, 11:30 | Updated: 25 September 2023, 11:34

Alexander Armstrong embarks on a Musical Voyage challenge for Global’s Make Some Noise
Alexander Armstrong embarks on a Musical Voyage challenge for Global’s Make Some Noise. Picture: Global
Can our weekday morning presenter complete his epic journey of musical challenges?

In 2018, Aled Jones went ‘Wing Walking in the Air’. In 2019, Tim Lihoreau of Classic FM’s More Music Breakfast lugged a piano through the streets of London.

And this year, Alexander Armstrong is going to be challenged to an epic new fundraiser for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise!

Following his successful 24-hour music marathon in 2022 – where he set a new world record for the most concerts given in 24 hours – this year Alexander will be taking on a ‘Musical Voyage’ challenge sponsored by Viking.

Every day from Monday 2 October, during his midmorning programme on Classic FM, Alexander will be presented with a brand new musical challenge, each representing a different country around the world.

He’ll be learning new skills under time pressure, and collecting passports throughout the week to complete his mission.

It’s going to be full of surprises, but the most important thing is that it’s all to help raise money for Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Donate to support Alexander Armstrong here! >

Alexander Armstrong sets world record singing 24 concerts in 24 hours for Global's Make Some Noise

These challenges will all be inspired by the incredible journeys offered by Viking, who take curious travellers on journeys across all seven continents, with music and cultural experiences at the heart of every voyage.

All funds raised by Alexander’s challenge go to Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which supports hundreds of small and local charities across the UK providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

This year is our 10th appeal, and in that time you have helped us change the lives of over 175,000 people and be here for 440 critical projects in communities across the UK.

Make Some Noise is helping people with physical disabilities, homelessness and loneliness, as well as people living with serious mental health issues and tackling domestic abuse.

How to donate to Global’s Make Some Noise

Phone: 0345 949 5000. Calls are charged at your local network rate.

Text: To donate £40, £30 or £20 text VOYAGE40, VOYAGE30 or VOYAGE20 (without a space) to 707 66.

Cheque: Post a cheque to Classic FM 30 Leicester Square London WC2H 7LA.

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Please seek bill payer’s permission. Standard network charges may apply. T&Cs are at makesomenoise.com.

