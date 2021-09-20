Alexander Armstrong’s Music Marathon: Classic FM presenter takes on 24 concerts in 24 hours for charity

Classic FM’s Alexander Armstrong to sing 24 concerts in 24 hours for charity. Picture: Global

Alexander Armstrong is challenging himself to sing at 24 concerts in 24 hours – all to raise money for Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Classic FM’s Alexander Armstrong is preparing for the most demanding day of his career, when he will perform at 24 concerts in just 24 hours!

The presenter and number-one selling classical singer is taking on the tough challenge to raise money for Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which improves the lives of disadvantaged people by supporting small and local charities across the UK.

Powered by sheer determination and his bass-baritone voice, Alexander will push himself to the limits – both physically and vocally – when he performs at a variety of locations across London and the South during his 24-hour marathon, which starts on Thursday 30 September at 12pm.

“I think it’s only just dawning on me what I’ve signed up for,” Alexander said. “There I was thinking it’d be quite fun to get out and ‘do some singing’ but the scale of the thing is only now becoming clear.”

His back-to-back concerts will include St Paul’s Cathedral and a construction site; a football stadium and the apron of an international airport; on a River Thames boat serenading the capital’s commuters and a concert with the dementia charity Forget-Me-Not Chorus – one of the 100 charities supported by Global’s Make Some Noise this year.

Alexander Armstrong will sing at venues around London and beyond. Picture: Global

Along the way, he will team up with some special surprise guests to help him complete his epic musical challenge.

Alexander adds: “There are some world famous venues on that list as well as some world firsts, I don’t believe anyone’s done the Luton Airside Apron for example, but 24 gigs in 24 hours is going to need all the strength and humour I can muster. The support I am getting is incredible though. It’ll be my listeners that get me through it.”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “The past eighteen months have proved incredibly challenging for disadvantaged people across the UK, with many dependent on local community projects and charities.

“Alexander really does have a tough 24 hours ahead of him, which will test his endurance and strength, not to mention his vocal skills, but through his music marathon and the generosity of Classic FM’s listeners, Global’s Make Some Noise will continue to support small charities and improve people’s lives.”

Show your support

You can help Alexander by donating, with every pound making a huge difference to the projects supported by our charity, Make Some Noise.

To donate £10, £20 or £30 to Global’s Make Some Noise text SING10, SING20 or SING30 respectively to 70766. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. Some networks may charge you a standard network rate to use this donation service. If you’re under 16, then ask the bill payer’s permission before texting. Read full ‘Text to Donate’ Terms & Conditions at makesomenoise.com.

Alexander will sing at flagship venues around London and beyond. Picture: Global

Classic FM’s charity

Global’s Make Some Noise improves the lives of disadvantaged people by working with small charities across the UK.

The money raised from Alexander Armstrong’s Music Marathon will support crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.

To follow Alexander Armstrong’s Music Marathon, listen to Classic FM on 100-102 FM, DAB digital radio, on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Classic FM”), iOS or Android device and at Classic FM.com. Follow on Classic FM’s socials by searching for @XanderArmstrong’s #MusicMarathon @ClassicFM. And you can donate and find out more here.