You can now Airbnb a night in a gilded opera box at Palais Garnier in Paris

13 February 2023, 12:59 | Updated: 13 February 2023, 14:40

Airbnb is offering a night for two in a box at the Palais Garnier
Airbnb is offering a night for two in a box at the Palais Garnier. Picture: Airbnb

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Fancy spending a night tucked up in opera’s most opulent theatre? It’s now on Airbnb – and the stay will only set you back 37 euros.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For one night only, you could sleep in a lavish gilded box at the Parisian opera house that inspired the musical, The Phantom of the Opera.

This summer, Palais Garnier will debut as the world’s most elaborate Airbnb, opening its doors for one night. Two people will be able to sleep in the spectacular Box of Honour, which has been reimagined as a bed chamber complete with gilded furniture and plush red decoration.

Also the largest opera box in the theatre, the grand chamber includes spectacular views looking onto the main stage and ceiling fresco, painted by Marc Chagall.

Advertised by Airbnb in celebration of the musical’s 15-country run in 2023, the stay will be ‘hosted’ by Véronique Leroux, the great-granddaughter of Gaston Leroux, author of the original novel The Phantom of the Opera.

“My great-grandfather’s classic story has inspired so many people through the years,” Véronique Leroux said in a press release.

Read more: The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

The Palais Garnier's 'Box of Honour' has been reimagined as a lavish bed chamber
The Palais Garnier's 'Box of Honour' has been reimagined as a lavish bed chamber. Picture: Airbnb

“This is the perfect time to honour him and welcome ‘phans’ to the famous setting of his much-loved novel for a once-in-a-lifetime stay.”

The two lucky opera lovers will also be treated to a tour of the palace’s hidden areas, including the private archives and famous underground lake, which was featured in Leroux’s novel.

They will also enjoy a private ballet initiation with an Opéra de Paris dancer, plus an exclusive recital performed by artists of Paris Opera Academy, with champagne and hors d’oeuvres.

Read more: Italy’s opera houses hope to save Verdi’s historic home – by singing together

Guests will also receive a tour of the spectacular opera house
Guests will also receive a tour of the spectacular opera house. Picture: Airbnb

Afterwards, the Airbnb guests will be presented with dinner in the Foyer de la Danse, the private dancing rehearsal room behind the stage used by the dancers, plus a rooftop walk across the Palais Garnier with spectacular views of the French capital.

Paris’ famed 19th-century opera house will be open for booking on 1 March, at 5pm GMT (12pm ET), and will only set you back €37 – also the number of the box.

The summer night stay will take place on Sunday 16 July, and the booking will be secured on a first-come-first-served basis.

Veronique, who will host the lucky guests, added: “It’s a bit of a fantasy. I think it will be a bit unreal.”

Latest on Classic FM

10 Valentine’s Day gift suggestions for your classical music loving better half

10 best Valentine’s Day gifts for the classical music lover in your life

Discover Music

Conservatorio Milano

Allegations hit Italy’s top conservatoire as professors accused of taking bribes from prospective students
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Toddler meets the Australian Chamber Orchestra, and the Bruch Violin Concerto

Adorable toddler has the most beautiful reaction to Bruch’s violin concerto

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Braimah Kanneh-Mason performs the theme from Schindler’s List at the Royal Albert Hall

Braimah Kanneh-Mason performs deeply moving ‘Schindler’s List’ theme 30 years on from the film’s release

Videos

What’s that tear-jerking string music in The Last of Us?

What’s that tear-jerking string music in The Last of Us?

Richter

LOT airlines refused entry to Polish violinist, Janusz Wawrowski

Polish airline told violinist to either store €5 million Stradivarius in hold, or not get on the plane

Discover Music

Andrea Bocelli facts – wife, children, songs

Andrea Bocelli facts: wife, famous songs, family and everything to know about the Italian tenor

Andrea Bocelli

Italy’s opera houses to sing to save beloved composer Verdi’s home

Italy’s opera houses hope to save Verdi’s historic home – by singing together

Verdi

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Pioneering electronic musician Wendy Carlos was the first trans woman to win a Grammy

Pioneering electronic musician Wendy Carlos was the first trans woman to win a Grammy

Discover Music

492 solar panels have been approved to be installed on the roof of King’s College Chapel, Cambridge

King’s College Cambridge to install solar panels on chapel roof, reducing yearly emissions by 27 tonnes
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Philharmonic for New York Philharmonic

Star maestro Gustavo Dudamel announced as music director of New York Philharmonic

New York Phil

A new collaboration?

Lizzo is eyeing up pop star Adele for a duet – on the flute

Discover Music

New TV piano talent show judged by Lang Lang to be hosted by Claudia Winkleman

Lang Lang to judge train station piano talent show, finding the nation’s top amateur pianists

Lang Lang

Beyoncé and conductor Sir Georg Solti

Beyoncé eclipses legendary conductor Sir Georg Solti’s Grammys record – with 32 award wins

Sir Georg Solti

Ledoux on stage at the Volksoper in Orpheus in the Underworld

Mezzo stands in last-minute for tenor lead, doubling as Venus and Orpheus in Offenbach opera
Four musicians on a street piano

Four virtuoso pianists astonish passersby with epic boogie-woogie improvisation

Videos

Kateryna is now studying at Clifton College during the week, and the Royal Academy of Music’s Junior programme on Saturdays.

12-year-old Ukrainian refugee lands a place studying piano at the Junior Royal Academy of Music
Zeb Soanes, Moira Stuart, Alexander Armstrong

Audience growth for Classic FM as it welcomes 5 million weekly listeners

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan at airport piano

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan in spontaneous airport piano duet

12 days ago

Einaudi

William is a 10-year-old senior chorister at Ripon Cathedral

Choirboy William, 10, says singing in a cathedral choir helps manage his arthritis pain

13 days ago

Discover Music

9-year-old girl plays 'Titanic' theme in South Africa shopping mall

9-year-old pianist scores duet deal after viral shopping centre video

13 days ago

A smaller, but still immense, 5,000 strong choir in Japan sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Listen to this 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

18 days ago

Beethoven

9-year-old violinist Sora Lavorgna plays Richter's 'Summer 1' in finals of 'Prodiges'

9-year-old violin prodigy plays Max Richter’s thrilling take on Vivaldi ‘Summer’ in talent show finale

19 days ago

Discover Music

Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Joseph Boulogne in 'Chevalier' (2023)

‘Chevalier’ film: plot, release date, cast and all details about the Joseph Boulogne biopic

19 days ago