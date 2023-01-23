Cellist HAUSER plays ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Lloyd Webber musical’s 35th anniversary

Picture: HAUSER

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

HAUSER performs a theatrical solo cello tribute to The Phantom of the Opera, on the 35th anniversary of the musical’s Broadway opening.

This is musical theatre’s most ominous melody, arranged for solo cello – played on a hazy bed of candles and lanterns.

HAUSER, the star Croatian cellist, played Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous title theme from The Phantom of the Opera in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the musical’s Broadway debut.

Phantom opened in the US in 1988, in a production starring English soprano Sarah Brightman, Lloyd Webber’s then wife), as Christine Daaé, and Michael Crawford as The Phantom. It opened two years earlier on London’s West End, where it is the third longest running show after The Mousetrap and Les Misérables.

The Phantom of the Opera is Broadway’s longest running show, and to the sadness of many fans is set to close in April 2023, after struggling to bring back ticket sales after the coronavirus pandemic forced the production to close for months at a time.

HAUSER’s venue was Her Majesty’s Theatre in London, where he performed a bed of candles and lanterns alongside an actor dressed as Christine Daaé, the female lead and The Phantom’s obsession.

One of today’s most successful classical music artists, HAUSER is loved for his genre-bending attitude to music -– whether from the world of classical music, musical theatre, film or beyond.

At the Royal Albert Hall in October 2022, he played a trio of Ennio Morricone film themes in tribute to the late great Italian composer, for Classic FM Live.

Here’s a spectacular clip from his solo cello take on Morricone’s heart-rending melody ‘Gabriel’s Oboe’ from The Mission...