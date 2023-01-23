Cellist HAUSER plays ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Lloyd Webber musical’s 35th anniversary

23 January 2023, 18:56

Cellist HAUSER plays ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Lloyd Webber musical’s 35th anniversary
Cellist HAUSER plays ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Lloyd Webber musical’s 35th anniversary. Picture: HAUSER

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

HAUSER performs a theatrical solo cello tribute to The Phantom of the Opera, on the 35th anniversary of the musical’s Broadway opening.

This is musical theatre’s most ominous melody, arranged for solo cello – played on a hazy bed of candles and lanterns.

HAUSER, the star Croatian cellist, played Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous title theme from The Phantom of the Opera in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the musical’s Broadway debut.

Phantom opened in the US in 1988, in a production starring English soprano Sarah Brightman, Lloyd Webber’s then wife), as Christine Daaé, and Michael Crawford as The Phantom. It opened two years earlier on London’s West End, where it is the third longest running show after The Mousetrap and Les Misérables.

The Phantom of the Opera is Broadway’s longest running show, and to the sadness of many fans is set to close in April 2023, after struggling to bring back ticket sales after the coronavirus pandemic forced the production to close for months at a time.

HAUSER’s venue was Her Majesty’s Theatre in London, where he performed a bed of candles and lanterns alongside an actor dressed as Christine Daaé, the female lead and The Phantom’s obsession.

Read more: Broadway’s longest-running show ‘Phantom of the Opera’ to close in February after 35 years

One of today’s most successful classical music artists, HAUSER is loved for his genre-bending attitude to music -– whether from the world of classical music, musical theatre, film or beyond.

At the Royal Albert Hall in October 2022, he played a trio of Ennio Morricone film themes in tribute to the late great Italian composer, for Classic FM Live.

Here’s a spectacular clip from his solo cello take on Morricone’s heart-rending melody ‘Gabriel’s Oboe’ from The Mission...

Lloyd Webber latest

See more Lloyd Webber latest

Andrew Lloyd Webber at the 2016 Broadway revival of CATS

Andrew Lloyd Webber: wife, children, musicals and everything you need to know

Brexit red tape has made it too “expensive” to tour the British version of Phantom of the Opera in Europe

Phantom of the Opera to tour Europe with Chinese production due to Brexit red tape

Emilie Kouatchou, with John Riddle as Raoul, takes her historic curtain call as Christine on Broadway

First Black actor to play Christine in Phantom of the Opera makes Broadway history

Celinde Schoenmaker duets with a Covent Garden busker

Busker shocked as real-life West End Christine joins him for stunning ‘Phantom of the Opera’ duet
Ukulele player does Carmen-Phantom mash-up

Incredible ukulele player mixes Carmen melody with Phantom of the Opera in virtuosic mash-up

Videos

Andrew Lloyd Webber cancels Cinderella opening night due to ‘impossible’ self-isolation conditions

Andrew Lloyd Webber forced to cancel Cinderella show due to ‘impossible’ Covid rules

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

Xiaole the piano playing robot

Watch the piano-playing robot developed by leading AI lab that can also read human emotions

Videos

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

King Charles’ Coronation Concert will take place the day after his coronation

King Charles III’s coronation and concert: what music could feature over the Royal weekend?
RIOPY

Meet RIOPY: the unbreakable French pianist who escaped a childhood cult

Discover Music

Anna Siminska as Queen of the Night in the Royal Opera's production of Mozart's Die Zauberflote

What are the lyrics to the ‘Queen of the Night’ aria?

Mozart

Isata Kanneh-Mason and Classic FM’s Tim Lihoreau play piano duet at St Pancras station

Isata Kanneh-Mason and Classic FM’s Tim Lihoreau play charming duet at St Pancras station piano
Violinist Boglarka Gyorgy plays with a washing machine

Violinist plays a surprisingly charming duet… with her bleeping washing machine

Discover Music

Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár

‘I didn’t base the character of Lydia Tár on anyone’ – Cate Blanchett in conversation with Classic FM
From Tár to Amadeus – the greatest films about classical music

15 most memorable films about classical music

Discover Music

Ruan Crighton was a professional ballerina from England.

Family mourns British ballet dancer killed in Nepal’s deadliest plane crash in decades