16 striking musical sculptures that adorn the world’s streets and parks

Beautiful musical sculptures around the world. Picture: Wiki/Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Wander through the world’s sweetest-sounding streets with our gallery of musical sculptures – from the beautiful to the bizarre.

From Beethoven’s stern, sandy visage at the East Neuk Festival, to an abstract cluster of organ pipes embodying the spirit of Sibelius’s music, we’ve found some of the world’s most weird and wonderful musical sculptures.