Classic FM on VE Day: join us for special concerts and premieres on the 80th anniversary

Westminster Hall. Picture: Alamy

By Classic FM

Join us for special concerts and musical premieres to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Classic FM.

On Thursday 8 May the nation will celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, when Germany surrendered to the Allies, marking the end of World War II and peace in Europe.

We are marking VE Day 80 on Classic FM with some special programming, including the premiere of a new anthem, A Day May Come by our composer in residence Debbie Wiseman. Plus, there will be two live concert broadcasts, filled with stirring music to mark to a pivotal moment in history.

Alexander Armstrong will host a commemorative concert at Westminster Hall on Wednesday 7 May, with performances from The UK Parliament Choir. The following day, on VE Day itself, Dan Walker, Myleene Klass and Katherine Jenkins will host ‘VE Day 80: The Party’ live from the Royal Albert Hall with music by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and RAF Squadronaires.

During the afternoon of VE Day, join Anne-Marie Minhall for a special VE Day Requests show, filled with listener dedications and timeless music of remembrance.

Find out more about the concert broadcasts below.

Wednesday 7 May – Victory in Europe Day 80th Anniversary Concert

Join the Parliament Choir and Sinfonia Smith Square at the Houses of Parliament for an uplifting performance on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the announcement of peace in Europe – one of the official events of four days of national celebrations.

Held in Westminster Hall, the oldest and most important part of the Palace of Westminster which dates back to the reign of King William Rufus in 1097.

Alexander Armstrong will narrate and host the concert, leading us through an evening of reflection on the declaration of peace 80 years ago. The 100-strong UK Parliament Choir, supported by the wonderful orchestra of Sinfonia Smith Square, will perform classical music from countries around Europe.

Conducted by Nicholas O’Neill, the concert will feature Dvořák’s Mass in D major, Bach’s Jesu, Joy Of Man’s Desiring, Ola Gjeilo’s Ubi Caritas, Duruflé’s Lux Aeterna and Vaughan Williams’ Nation shall not lift up a sword against nation.

The concert will be broadcast at 8pm on Classic FM. Tickets are on sale here from £11.55.

Join the Parliament Choir on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the announcement of peace in Europe. Picture: Courtesy of The UK Parliament Choir

Alexander Armstrong will narrate the Victory in Europe Day 80th Anniversary Concert at Westminster Hall. Picture: Classic FM

Thursday 8 May – VE Day 80: The Party

‘VE Day 80: The Party’ presented by SSAFA the Armed Forces charity in association with the Daily Mail will be hosted by Classic FM’s Dan Walker and Myleene Klass, and soprano Katherine Jenkins. Music will be performed on stage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and RAF Squadronaires, from much-loved classical anthems to 1940s swing favourites.

The Royal Albert Hall’s arena will be transformed into a dance floor where the Swing Patrol will perform Lindy Hop moves, and Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova will perform. Katherine Jenkins and Katie Ashby, along with the the D-Day Darlings, will feature among the vocal performances, while British astronaut and Armed Forces Veteran Tim Peake will appear on stage to reflect on some of the key moments of the Second World War that led to Victory in Europe Day.

Randolph Churchill will read the words of his great-grandfather, plus stars of stage and screen will share untold personal accounts of our ‘Greatest Generation’. Traitors winner and Army Veteran Harry Clark will also interview veterans and other audience members about their memories of the war and VE Day.

VE Day 80: The Party will reflect on that momentous day 80 years ago, when the country erupted in celebration and joy, though bittersweet for those who had lost loved ones during the war.

The concert will be broadcast at 8pm on Classic FM. Tickets are on sale here.

Dan Walker and Myleene Klass will host a VE Day concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM