Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol service: what music will there be, and who is performing?

21 December 2022, 17:15 | Updated: 21 December 2022, 17:17

The Princess of Wales is rumoured to be performing as part of the Royal carol service
The Princess of Wales is rumoured to be performing as part of the Royal carol service. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The Princess of Wales presents a royal carol service from Westminster Abbey, set to be broadcast on Christmas Eve. But who will be performing, and what will the music be?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last year, Catherine, Princess of Wales made her public piano performance debut as she played, unannounced, during a carol service at Westminster Abbey.

One year later, Catherine will present a one-hour televised special from the 13th-century royal church in a programme titled, ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’.

The show was recorded earlier this month on 15 December, with members of the royal family in attendance, and will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV1.

Featuring music performed by the world-renowned Abbey choir and guest soloists, it has also been suggested that the broadcasted concert may include a special surprise performance by the Princess herself.

As 2022 marked the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, the programme will also be in dedication to the late Monarch

A performance of ‘Sing’ closed the 101st Royal Variety Show; introduced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gareth Malone, and Gary Barlow, and sung by the London Youth Choirs – watch below.

Read more: Duchess of Cambridge gives first public piano performance in Christmas Eve broadcast

Who is performing in Royal Carols: Together at Christmas?

The Choir of Westminster Abbey will sing a selection of Christmas carols, including the rousing and ever popular, ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’.

While carols will be the main repertoire of the concert, a statement from the Royal Family has detailed that the service combines ‘traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none’.

The hour-long special will be narrated by the award-winning Welsh actress and singer, Catherine Zeta Jones.

Joining the world-renowned Abbey choir are a host of guest soloists, including pianist Alexis Ffrench, musical theatre star Samantha Barks, and singer-songwriter Craig David. There will also be a special duet performance from operatic tenor Alfie Boe and former Spice Girl, Melanie C. The Princess of Wales is also rumoured to be giving a surprise performance.

There will be poignant readings from William, Prince of Wales, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and parasport athlete, Kadeena Cox.

Read more: Paddington star Hugh Bonneville says fictional bear ‘was my first friend’ in heartwarming reveal

What is the theme of Royal Carols: Together at Christmas?

Spearheaded by the Princess of Wales, the royal carol service is supported by The Royal Foundation. Led by The Prince and Princess of Wales, the foundation helps “mobilise leaders, businesses and people so that together we can address society’s greatest challenges”.

During the Westminster Abbey service, the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK were recognised, and the performances celebrated the joy that ‘togetherness’ can bring.

The congregation included members of The Royal Family, but also unsung heroes from local communities, and those who may be more vulnerable or isolated during this season.

Guests who attended the 15 December service in person, were treated to carols prior to the performance sung by the Genesis Sixteen Choir, which is part of a young artists’ scheme for 18 to 23-year-olds. The scheme aims to nurture the next generation of talented ensemble singers.

When will Royal Carols: Together at Christmas be broadcast?

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will be broadcast at 7pm (GMT) Saturday 24 December on ITV1.

Discover music

See more Discover music

The Snowman: did Aled Jones sing ‘Walking in the Air’, and who wrote the music?

The Snowman: did Aled Jones sing ‘Walking in the Air’, and who wrote the music?

6 hours ago

Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax

The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax: Mindful puzzles to relax and unwind

7 hours ago

Aled Jones and Malakai M Bayoh sing at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden

Aled Jones sings ‘O Holy Night’ with star 12-year-old treble in Christmas duet

12 hours ago

Aled Jones

Kate Middleton's musical history

Catherine, Princess of Wales is a former pianist with a solid grade 5 music theory

12 hours ago

From the 12th-century to the 21st, we select 10 beautiful carols written by women across the last millennium

10 stunning Christmas carols written by women composers

1 day ago

Auld Lang Syne

What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, and what does Auld Lang Syne actually mean?

1 day ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM at the Movies

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

‘Good King Wenceslas’: what are the lyrics and real story behind the Christmas carol?

‘Good King Wenceslas’: what are the lyrics and real story behind the Christmas carol?

The violin that survived the Titanic belonged to bandmaster Wallace Hartley, who perished with the ship.

The miracle 110-year-old violin that survived the sinking of the Titanic

Choir of NATO soldiers sing ‘Carol of the Bells’

NATO soldiers sing Ukrainian ‘Carol of the Bells’ in show of Christmas solidarity

Christmas with the Bocellis

Andrea Bocelli on singing with family at Christmas: ‘My voice is changing, every year it’s different’

Andrea Bocelli

Choir trolls John Rutter

Choir sings parody song ‘I Can’t Believe it’s not Rutter’ to actual John Rutter

Rutter

Pianist plays ‘Under the Sea’ deep in the ocean

Pianist fights water pressure to play ‘Under the Sea’ beneath the waves

Videos

What does this song teach us about music theory...?

Why ‘Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire’ is the perfect song to teach music theory

The Santa Clause 3

Why *that* tune from The Nutcracker is in every Christmas movie trailer

Tchaikovsky

The Bocelli family in the Alps

Andrea Bocelli sings from majestic Mont Blanc with his son and 10-year-old daughter

Andrea Bocelli

Judy Garland singing 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'

The original lyrics to ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ weren’t very merry at all