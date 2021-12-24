Duchess of Cambridge appears set to play piano in special Christmas Eve broadcast

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A young Kate Middleton grew up learning music, and now in 2021 she takes a seat at the piano ahead of a special Christmas Eve carol service from Westminster Abbey.

Her years spent playing the flute in her school orchestra led to a conducting debut back in July 2017 – and now, the Duchess of Cambridge appears set to make her debut public performance at the piano in a carol service at Westminster Abbey.

A cryptic video with no sound, posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media channels, shows the Duchess taking a seat at the piano, with her back to the camera.

The video caption, alongside a piano and music note emoji, reads: ‘Tonight. @ITV. 7:30pm. #TogetherAtChristmas.’

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a one-hour TV special dedicated to the ‘unsung heroes’ who went above and beyond to support others during the pandemic, will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV, at 7.30pm.

Carols will be performed by the Westminster Abbey choir, with hints that the Duchess may also be singing in the ensemble.

Kate Middleton to play piano in Westminster Abbey carol service. Picture: Kensington Royal/Twitter

When did Kate Middleton learn to play piano?

The Duchess played piano as a child, before shifting her musical ambitions to the flute, and singing.

Ahead of her wedding to the Duke of Cambridge in 2011, her former teacher Daniel Nicholls revealed that he taught the 88 keys to the wider Middleton family, too.

“Kate came for lessons when she was about 10 or 11, until she was 13, about 1993 to 95,” he said. “She was absolutely lovely, a really delightful person to teach the piano. I actually taught the whole family except Mike – Carole, Pippa and James, and again they were just absolutely lovely people, normal piano pupils.”

He added: “I don’t think anyone would say she was going to be a concert pianist, but she was good at it, she always did everything she was told.”

At secondary school, Kate reportedly played in a chamber orchestra and senior flute group, named the Tootie-Flooties, alongside Pippa. Adding to her instrumental studies, Kate achieved Grade 5 in singing and music theory. Friends have also said she was a deputy head chorister in the chapel choir.

The pandemic, it appears, has presented an opportunity for the Duchess to sit back down at her childhood instrument to tickle the ivories once more.

What music will there be at the Christmas Eve carol concert?

Alongside the Duchess’s piano debut, there will be performances from singers Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding, and Tom Walker, who performs his Christmas single ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’, in the pre-recorded service.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will also feature readings from the Duke of Cambridge, presenter Kate Garraway, British paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell and actor Tom Felton. Plus, there will be a premiere performance of poet and writer Lemn Sissay’s ‘To the Day’, a special piece composed for the service.

The audience will be filled with around 1,200 ‘unsung heroes’, who were invited by the Duchess in recognition of their ‘inspirational’ efforts during the pandemic.

“In the congregation tonight we’ve got many inspirational individuals,” said the Duchess, who devised the night’s service. “We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they’ve done in bringing people together and supporting their communities.

“Tonight, we’re going to hear so many wonderful carols. Music was so important to me during the pandemic as I think it was to so many people too. But above all it’s about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times.”

In an interview, the Duchess added that the pandemic had shown the “importance of simply being together” as she described the “heart-wrenching isolation from those we hold most dear”.

“But through that separation, we’ve also realised how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress.”

Developed with BBC Studios Events Productions, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will be broadcast on 24 December at 7.30pm, on ITV.