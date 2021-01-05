Guys, Luciano Pavarotti sang with the Spice Girls and now I’m feeling nostalgic

By Rosie Pentreath

Just call him Mel ‘High C’...

We’ve unearthed footage of legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti singing with the Spice Girls. You’re going to want to take a look.

On 9 June 1998, on a concert stage in Moderna in Italy, four became five when the iconic tenor teamed up with the just-as-iconic girl band for a special song (watch above).

Performing at a Pavarotti & Friends concert in aid of the children of Liberia, the legendary operatic tenor belted out some wonderful harmony during the Spice Girls’ ‘Viva Forever’ – and as an honorary member of the band, was dubbed Mel High C for the day (we might have made this up, but two Mels is just not enough us).

‘Viva Forever’ is the Spice Girls’ second studio album, Spiceworld, and was co-written by the band with Matt Rowe and Richard Stannard.

In the Pav version, the tenor line introduces ‘lo si caro...’ – ‘I’ll be there...’ responses, sung in Italian.

Pavarotti lends a depth to the orchestration, and grounds those soulful nineties girl band tones in a way that really appeals to us in our post-2020 world.

We thank you for this Pavarotti – our honorary third Mel for the day...