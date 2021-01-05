Guys, Luciano Pavarotti sang with the Spice Girls and now I’m feeling nostalgic

On Air Now
5 January 2021, 15:12
Just call him Mel ‘High C’...
We’ve unearthed footage of legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti singing with the Spice Girls. You’re going to want to take a look.
On 9 June 1998, on a concert stage in Moderna in Italy, four became five when the iconic tenor teamed up with the just-as-iconic girl band for a special song (watch above).
Performing at a Pavarotti & Friends concert in aid of the children of Liberia, the legendary operatic tenor belted out some wonderful harmony during the Spice Girls’ ‘Viva Forever’ – and as an honorary member of the band, was dubbed Mel High C for the day (we might have made this up, but two Mels is just not enough us).
Find out more about Pavarotti & Friends in the video below.
Read more: When Pavarotti sang 9 consecutive high Cs live at the Met Opera and it was glorious >
‘Viva Forever’ is the Spice Girls’ second studio album, Spiceworld, and was co-written by the band with Matt Rowe and Richard Stannard.
In the Pav version, the tenor line introduces ‘lo si caro...’ – ‘I’ll be there...’ responses, sung in Italian.
Read more: Turns out, Pavarotti sang with watermelons way before Harry Styles did. Just saying. >
Pavarotti lends a depth to the orchestration, and grounds those soulful nineties girl band tones in a way that really appeals to us in our post-2020 world.
We thank you for this Pavarotti – our honorary third Mel for the day...
