Guys, Luciano Pavarotti sang with the Spice Girls and now I’m feeling nostalgic

5 January 2021, 15:12

By Rosie Pentreath

Just call him Mel ‘High C’...

We’ve unearthed footage of legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti singing with the Spice Girls. You’re going to want to take a look.

On 9 June 1998, on a concert stage in Moderna in Italy, four became five when the iconic tenor teamed up with the just-as-iconic girl band for a special song (watch above).

Performing at a Pavarotti & Friends concert in aid of the children of Liberia, the legendary operatic tenor belted out some wonderful harmony during the Spice Girls’ ‘Viva Forever’ – and as an honorary member of the band, was dubbed Mel High C for the day (we might have made this up, but two Mels is just not enough us).

‘Viva Forever’ is the Spice Girls’ second studio album, Spiceworld, and was co-written by the band with Matt Rowe and Richard Stannard.

In the Pav version, the tenor line introduces ‘lo si caro...’ – ‘I’ll be there...’ responses, sung in Italian.

Pavarotti lends a depth to the orchestration, and grounds those soulful nineties girl band tones in a way that really appeals to us in our post-2020 world.

We thank you for this Pavarotti – our honorary third Mel for the day...

