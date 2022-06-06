Prince William and family conduct orchestra at Platinum Jubilee rehearsal, ‘keeping time brilliantly’

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The moment the Duke of Cambridge turned an HB pencil into a baton and made the Welsh Pops Orchestra “beam from ear to ear”.

During the weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Duke of Cambridge and his family made an appearance in Cardiff for a special evening concert starring Aled Jones, Bonnie Tyler and the Welsh Pops Orchestra.

And while the orchestra were rehearsing, the royals were invited to step onto the conductor’s podium.

Prince William, who turns 40 this month, took up the ‘baton’ – an HB pencil, for any eagle-eyed viewers – first, leading the orchestra in Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, can be seen beaming in the background as the orchestra plays out the 1969 pop hit, which unexpectedly became the unofficial anthem of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“I’ve never seen them have so much fun,” said singer and Classic FM presenter, Aled Jones, who was on stage watching them. “As a family, William went first and he was actually really good. He kept time brilliantly in the orchestra were beaming from ear to ear.”

Princess Charlotte, 7, was also spotted trying her hand at the baton duties, and merrily dancing along to ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from Disney’s Encanto.

“To start with, Charlotte wasn’t keen – she was a bit embarrassed,” Aled said. “But then once she did, she was so full of fun and really enjoying it. You could see the power of music. I suppose it really brought them alive.

“It was brilliant, and it was a piece of music from Encanto. So obviously the kids are probably seen it!”

The Duchess of Cambridge was next in the conducting spotlight. After a few bars, she began beating in 2/2 time, with two minim beats in a bar, perhaps intrigued by how the band’s sound might change with a different conducting pattern.

In the video she turns to her husband, the Duke of Cambridge and laughs, as the band’s sound and tempo remain the same.

Prince William conducts the Welsh Pops Orchestra in Platinum Jubilee rehearsal. Picture: Alamy

“Kate had a go,” Aled said. “She was really good, as was George. So as a family, they got to conduct the Welsh Pops Orchestra. It was thrilling and a really magical time for them, the orchestra and all of us on stage.”

The family were in Wales to meet performers and crew ahead of a Platinum Jubilee Celebration concert in the grounds of Cardiff Castle. Aled Jones sang and presented at the concert, alongside stars of the music and theatre worlds.

