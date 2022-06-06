Prince William and family conduct orchestra at Platinum Jubilee rehearsal, ‘keeping time brilliantly’

6 June 2022, 14:26 | Updated: 6 June 2022, 14:42

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The moment the Duke of Cambridge turned an HB pencil into a baton and made the Welsh Pops Orchestra “beam from ear to ear”.

During the weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Duke of Cambridge and his family made an appearance in Cardiff for a special evening concert starring Aled Jones, Bonnie Tyler and the Welsh Pops Orchestra.

And while the orchestra were rehearsing, the royals were invited to step onto the conductor’s podium.

Prince William, who turns 40 this month, took up the ‘baton’ – an HB pencil, for any eagle-eyed viewers – first, leading the orchestra in Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, can be seen beaming in the background as the orchestra plays out the 1969 pop hit, which unexpectedly became the unofficial anthem of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“I’ve never seen them have so much fun,” said singer and Classic FM presenter, Aled Jones, who was on stage watching them. “As a family, William went first and he was actually really good. He kept time brilliantly in the orchestra were beaming from ear to ear.”

Read more: Giggling Princess Charlotte ‘conducts’ orchestra at Platinum Jubilee concert rehearsal

Princess Charlotte, 7, was also spotted trying her hand at the baton duties, and merrily dancing along to ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from Disney’s Encanto.

“To start with, Charlotte wasn’t keen – she was a bit embarrassed,” Aled said. “But then once she did, she was so full of fun and really enjoying it. You could see the power of music. I suppose it really brought them alive.

“It was brilliant, and it was a piece of music from Encanto. So obviously the kids are probably seen it!”

The Duchess of Cambridge was next in the conducting spotlight. After a few bars, she began beating in 2/2 time, with two minim beats in a bar, perhaps intrigued by how the band’s sound might change with a different conducting pattern.

In the video she turns to her husband, the Duke of Cambridge and laughs, as the band’s sound and tempo remain the same.

Read more: The Prince of Wales is a former cellist who once conducted the Philharmonia Orchestra

Prince William conducts the Welsh Pops Orchestra in Platinum Jubilee rehearsal
Prince William conducts the Welsh Pops Orchestra in Platinum Jubilee rehearsal. Picture: Alamy

“Kate had a go,” Aled said. “She was really good, as was George. So as a family, they got to conduct the Welsh Pops Orchestra. It was thrilling and a really magical time for them, the orchestra and all of us on stage.”

The family were in Wales to meet performers and crew ahead of a Platinum Jubilee Celebration concert in the grounds of Cardiff Castle. Aled Jones sang and presented at the concert, alongside stars of the music and theatre worlds.

Join Aled Jones on Saturdays from 10am-1pm, and Sundays from 7am-10am, on Classic FM. Listen on Global Player.

More From ClassicFM

John Kander, now 95, composed the hit Broadway musical 'Cabaret' in 1966

‘Cabaret’ composer’s closeted college relationship uncovered by grandson decades later, in a forgotten musical…

Discover Music

Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under-35 audiences

Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under-35 audiences
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Princess Charlotte tries her hand at conducting an orchestra at Cardiff Castle

Giggling Princess Charlotte ‘conducts’ orchestra ahead of Cardiff Platinum Jubilee concert
Sir Stephen Hough and Chi-chi Nwanoku CBE

Leading musical figures honoured in Her Majesty The Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List 2022
Alexandra Stevenson sings in The Queen's Chapel of the Savoy

Solo soprano sings Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite hymn to celebrate 70 years on the throne

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Princess Elizabeth playing the piano in Buckingham Palace, 1946.

Queen Elizabeth II plays piano, sang madrigals at Windsor, and has two honorary music degrees

6 days ago

Discover Music

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein

‘Maestro’: First look at Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Netflix biopic

7 days ago

Bernstein, L

The painting survived protestor’s smear campaign

Mona Lisa smeared with cake by Louvre ‘protester’ in confusing act of cultural vandalism

8 days ago

America’s leading orchestras commit to playing more music by living women composers

America’s leading orchestras commit to playing more music by living women composers

8 days ago

Mand performs for a crowd of climbers at Everest Base Camp

Musician tackles gruelling 10-day trek to play the sitar at Mount Everest Base Camp

11 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Marin Alsop's conductor brain

Marin Alsop reveals 10 things in a conductor’s brain during a symphony concert

12 days ago

Marin Alsop

Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani, aged 5, is an Italian piano prodigy

5-year-old Italian piano prodigy plays astonishing Mozart for competition audience

13 days ago

Maxwell Thorpe blew the Britain's Got Talent audience away

Britain’s Got Talent opera singer performs ‘Caruso’ and moves audience to tears

14 days ago

What does music sound like when played in Mars’ atmosphere?

What would music sound like on Mars? We spoke to a planetary scientist to find out...

18 days ago

Discover Music

Nirvana, but in a major key

Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ remixed in a major key shows the importance of tonality

18 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Queen coronation balcony

What music was played at Her Majesty The Queen’s coronation?

Discover Music

Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: who is the star violinist, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

john williams

John Williams: Compositions, movies, age and awards revealed

Williams

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed