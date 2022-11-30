10 best Christmas concerts from Classic FM’s partner orchestras

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Picture: CBSO

By Siena Linton

As the season turns festive, we cherry-pick 10 unmissable concerts this winter, from Classic FM’s partners across the UK.

From unmissable Christmas concerts to steadfast festive must-sees, the winter season is one of the greatest times of the year for excellent live music.

So, whether Handel’s Messiah is a core part of your Christmas tradition, or you’re looking for a family friendly concert to liven up the holidays, here are 10 brilliant events from Classic FM’s partner orchestras and choir this winter.

Read more: The 30 greatest Christmas carols of all time