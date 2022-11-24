The Snowman: what’s the story, who wrote the music and did Aled Jones sing ‘Walking in the Air’?

24 November 2022, 15:12 | Updated: 24 November 2022, 15:53

Classic FM

By Classic FM

Here’s everything you need to know about this festive film and its enchanting soundtrack famously performed by Aled Jones

It’s been around for decades and Christmas just wouldn’t be the same without it. But how much do you know about the story of The Snowman, as well as its music?

Created by the late illustrator and novelist Raymond Briggs and first published in 1978, this festive tale originally started out as a wordless picture book.

Its delightful sketches tell the story of James, a young boy so excited by the snow that he runs outside to build a snowman – but little does he know, his chilly friend will come to life at midnight.

Read more: Aled Jones’ Christmas album with Russell Watson flies to No.1 in classical charts

Final Rehearsals For Birmingham Repertory's Production Of The Snowman
Final Rehearsals For Birmingham Repertory's Production Of The Snowman. Picture: Getty

James and the Snowman quickly form a friendship, spending the rest of the morning playing with toys and inventing games. But with James’ parents fast asleep, they have to stay quiet.

Then, the Snowman takes the boy on a flying adventure which, in the TV adaptation includes meeting Father Christmas, going for a ride on a motorbike and flying into the aurora borealis of Norway, before returning home to Brighton.

But in both versions there’s a sad ending to the tale. By the following morning, James’ snowy new friend has melted, conjuring up feelings of nostalgia that childhood often passes us by too swiftly.

Read more: The 30 greatest Christmas carols of all time

When was The Snowman adapted for TV?

With Briggs’ book proving popular with readers, Dianne Jackson reworked The Snowman into a half-hour film for television in 1982 and it became an instant hit.

Produced by John Coates and broadcast on Channel 4 on 26 December, this charming animated film tells James’ story using words for the very first time and it’s made all the more enchanting by Howard Blake’s music.

The English composer, conductor and pianist has become well known for his concertos, ballets and operas – and has produced more than 650 works.

Performed by the Sinfonia of London, his stunning orchestral score for The Snowman adds a real sense of magic to the tale and ‘Walking in the Air’ is just as loved by audiences today as it was back then.

Originally sung by St. Paul’s Cathedral choirboy Peter Auty at the tender age of 13, the singing on this track is one of the defining features of the film.

The song was later released as a single in 1985 by Classic FM presenter Aled Jones, then aged 15.

Since its debut, The Snowman has won a BAFTA TV Award and was voted number four in UKTV Gold’s Greatest TV Christmas Moments.

Discover music

See more Discover music

What are the lyrics to ‘Carol of the Bells’?

What are the lyrics to ‘Carol of the Bells’, and what are its origins?

8 hours ago

Christmas

SANSARA at Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, London

Top UK choir records powerful new Ukrainian choral work in response to Russia’s invasion

2 days ago

13 great gift ideas for classical music lovers this Christmas

13 great gift ideas for classical music lovers this Christmas

3 days ago

Christmas

The Royal Albert Hall has been the home of Christmas in London for the last 150 years.

Christmas 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall – tickets on sale now!

3 days ago

Events

Pianist plays on piano properly for the first time in 20 years, with the help from bionic gloves

‘Bionic’ gloves allow injured concert pianist to play again after decades of lost dexterity

6 days ago

The 10 greatest composers of the 21st century (L-R: Eric Whitacre, Wynton Marsalis, Alma Deutscher)

The 10 greatest composers of the 21st century (so far)

6 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM at the Movies

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Classic FM Christmas

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

New York Philharmonic

Women now outnumber men in the New York Philharmonic, for the first time ever

New York Phil

90% of musicians are worried about affording food this winter

90 percent of musicians are worried about affording food due to the cost of living crisis

Yo-Yo Ma in 1962 and 2022 playing in honour of President John F. Kennedy

Yo-Yo Ma opens JFK exhibition, 60 years after he performed as a child for the late President

Yo-Yo Ma

Church of England vicars have been told to try to avoid putting carol services on the last Sunday of Advent to avoid a clash with the World Cup Final

Churches told to avoid carol concerts on 4th Sunday of Advent due to World Cup Final

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Aled Jones’ Christmas album with Russell Watson flies to number one in classical charts

Aled Jones’ Christmas album with Russell Watson flies to No.1 in classical charts

Aled Jones

Beethoven's great choral anthem is based on a poem by Friedrich Schiller

What are the lyrics to ‘Ode to Joy’, Beethoven’s triumphant choral anthem?

Beethoven

Hans Nickel and the WDR Symphony Orchestra

Jaw-droppingly nimble soloist plays virtuosic violin Czardas... on the tuba?

Videos

Silent Night lyrics

What are the lyrics to ‘Silent Night’, and what is the story of the Christmas carol?

Christmas

O Holy Night

What are the lyrics to ‘O Holy Night’ – including the original French text?

Christmas