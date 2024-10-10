10 classical concerts perfect for babies and toddlers

From chamber music for babies, to special operas for toddlers – here are 10 gateways to live classical music for the youngest generation.

Classical music is for all ages, and orchestras and concert halls around the UK are brimming with exciting classical experiences for babies and toddlers.

Here are 10 top concerts and series which will help open your little one’s mind, ears and heart to the wonders of classical music.

Wigmore Hall for babies and tots! Wigmore Hall is famed for its chamber music concerts and peerless acoustic. And they like to make sure everyone is welcome to hear Beethoven, Brahms, Shostakovich and all in-between. For Crying Out Loud! is their series for newborns and their parents, and Chamber Tots for those young music lovers finding their feet. And for those aged a little bit older – there are £5 tickets for under-35s, supported by us at Classic FM. For Crying Out Loud!

Opera for Babies at ENO English National Opera makes sure that all ages and needs can get to the opera, from free tickets for under-21s to relaxed performances of full operas. Little ones are catered for too, and in November 2024 Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice is presented in a condensed, sensory form, and in a way perfect for opera lovers aged 0-5. Thank you to everyone who came to the #ENOFlute relaxed performance on Tuesday, what an absolutely wonderful day ✨



It was our highest turnout ever for a relaxed performance 😍 pic.twitter.com/ebQewBBBQc — English National Opera (@E_N_O) March 15, 2024

Bundles of joy at Opera North Opera is always rich in magic, fantasy and excitement and is ripe for adaptation for young ones. So get ready for magic flutes, enchanted woods and grand castles at the ready. Opera North, our partner opera company in the North of England, has much to offer little ones – from babies and toddlers to school-aged. Here’s more about their Little Listeners and the other wonderful things they have on for families. Read more: Opera North Family Show: The Big Opera Adventure Cinderella at Opera North. Picture: Tom Arber

Little ones and the Liverpool Philharmonic If musical professors in their musical laboratory sounds interesting to you and your family, it’s the sort of thing concocted by our partner orchestra the Liverpool Philharmonic. Liverpool’s great orchestra presents lots of activities for little ones eager to explore the symphonic side to the music world and regularly offer specially crafted concerts for under-5s and families. Exterior of Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Hope St, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK, L1 9BP. Picture: Alamy

Children and the CBSO Members of the CBSO regularly get together to present concerts designed to introduce young ones to their new favourite music. Their Notelets and Family Concerts and about an hour long and are designed to introduce the glories of the orchestra and its instruments to listeners of all ages. They also say dancing, singing and getting involved is most definitely encouraged! View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBSO (@thecbso)

Bach to Baby This concert series was set up by mum and pianist Miaomiao Yu after she wanted to share the best, up-close classical concerts with her children. Bach to Baby now presents concerts across London and the South East in churches, halls and community buildings, and allows young ones to listen, dance and explore as a professional musician plays great classical music. Read more: 10 of Bach’s all-time best pieces of music Bach to Baby 'Magical Moments' at our concerts for babies and children

Play Opera with Welsh National Opera Want to play opera? Of course you do. Welsh National Opera puts together this show for babies and youngsters that shows off all the fun that happens behind the curtain – from the instruments of the orchestra, to the sets, costumes, props and lighting. Because playing opera is a whole lot of fun! WNO Play Opera. Picture: Welsh National Opera