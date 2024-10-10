10 classical concerts perfect for babies and toddlers

10 October 2024, 17:42

Opera North and concerts for babies
Opera North and concerts for babies. Picture: Getty / Tom Arber

By Kyle Macdonald

From chamber music for babies, to special operas for toddlers – here are 10 gateways to live classical music for the youngest generation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Classical music is for all ages, and orchestras and concert halls around the UK are brimming with exciting classical experiences for babies and toddlers.

Here are 10 top concerts and series which will help open your little one’s mind, ears and heart to the wonders of classical music.

  1. Choral Tots and beyond with The Sixteen

    Classic FM’s partner choir The Sixteen tours the UK’s great cathedrals, but also makes sure that little ones get their helping of great choral music.

    Their Choral Tots, a place for singing, dancing, listening and play, is the perfect way to share the joy of choral music from the earliest age.

    Read more: 10 most beautiful and calming pieces of classical music for babies

  2. Wigmore Hall for babies and tots!

    Wigmore Hall is famed for its chamber music concerts and peerless acoustic. And they like to make sure everyone is welcome to hear Beethoven, Brahms, Shostakovich and all in-between.

    For Crying Out Loud! is their series for newborns and their parents, and Chamber Tots for those young music lovers finding their feet.

    And for those aged a little bit older – there are £5 tickets for under-35s, supported by us at Classic FM.

    For Crying Out Loud!

  3. Opera for Babies at ENO

    English National Opera makes sure that all ages and needs can get to the opera, from free tickets for under-21s to relaxed performances of full operas.

    Little ones are catered for too, and in November 2024 Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice is presented in a condensed, sensory form, and in a way perfect for opera lovers aged 0-5.

  4. Bundles of joy at Opera North

    Opera is always rich in magic, fantasy and excitement and is ripe for adaptation for young ones. So get ready for magic flutes, enchanted woods and grand castles at the ready.

    Opera North, our partner opera company in the North of England, has much to offer little ones – from babies and toddlers to school-aged. Here’s more about their Little Listeners and the other wonderful things they have on for families.

    Read more: Opera North Family Show: The Big Opera Adventure

    Cinderella at Opera North
    Cinderella at Opera North. Picture: Tom Arber

  5. Little ones and the Liverpool Philharmonic

    If musical professors in their musical laboratory sounds interesting to you and your family, it’s the sort of thing concocted by our partner orchestra the Liverpool Philharmonic.

    Liverpool’s great orchestra presents lots of activities for little ones eager to explore the symphonic side to the music world and regularly offer specially crafted concerts for under-5s and families.

    Exterior of Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Hope St, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK, L1 9BP
    Exterior of Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Hope St, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK, L1 9BP. Picture: Alamy

  6. Children and the CBSO

    Members of the CBSO regularly get together to present concerts designed to introduce young ones to their new favourite music. Their Notelets and Family Concerts and about an hour long and are designed to introduce the glories of the orchestra and its instruments to listeners of all ages.

    They also say dancing, singing and getting involved is most definitely encouraged!

  7. Sprogs at the Southbank Centre

    London’s music and culture hub is an ever-reliable hive of activity for young ones.

    You’ll often find dance, opera for babies and and a place to explore. The centre’s resident orchestras also put on special concerts for symphonic sprogs – there’s the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment’s OAE Tots and the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s FUNharmonics to name just two.

  8. Bach to Baby

    This concert series was set up by mum and pianist Miaomiao Yu after she wanted to share the best, up-close classical concerts with her children.

    Bach to Baby now presents concerts across London and the South East in churches, halls and community buildings, and allows young ones to listen, dance and explore as a professional musician plays great classical music.

    Read more: 10 of Bach’s all-time best pieces of music

    Bach to Baby 'Magical Moments' at our concerts for babies and children

  9. Play Opera with Welsh National Opera

    Want to play opera? Of course you do.

    Welsh National Opera puts together this show for babies and youngsters that shows off all the fun that happens behind the curtain – from the instruments of the orchestra, to the sets, costumes, props and lighting. Because playing opera is a whole lot of fun!

    WNO Play Opera
    WNO Play Opera. Picture: Welsh National Opera

  10. LSO musical adventures for under-5s

    London’s legendary orchestra caters for the smallest listeners with special concerts for under 5s. You can hear an orchestra, get to know its instruments, and enjoy musical storytelling with special compositions for toddlers and little ones.

    As with many of these family concerts where space is limited, tickets can sell out fast – so start exploring and planning your discoveries now.

