Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under-35 audiences. Picture: Alamy

Discover classical music with Wigmore Hall’s brilliant young people’s scheme, offering £5 tickets to under 35s.

One of the world’s finest classical music venues is offering £5 tickets for concertgoers under 35.

Wigmore Hall, with the support of Classic FM as Media Partner, are running a collaboration on a discount ticket scheme, which offers £5 tickets to hundreds of concerts every season, exclusively for under-35s.

The scheme will give young people the opportunity to enjoy hundreds of world-class concerts at Wigmore Hall, London.

Wigmore Hall regularly hosts performances by some of classical music’s greatest artists, including mezzo soprano Joyce DiDonato, conductor Sir Antonio Pappano and cellist Steven Isserlis.

As part of a common goal to diversify classical music audiences, the Wigmore Hall £5 tickets for Under 35s supported by Media Partner Classic FM hopes to attract younger and first-time concertgoers, breaking down barriers to entry.

Upcoming concert highlights:

I’m under 35 – how do I access £5 tickets?

To access the £5 Wigmore Hall concert tickets, log in to your Wigmore Hall account and update your date of birth in the ‘My Account’ section. If you are not already signed up, create an account here and give your date of birth.

Alternatively, contact the Box Office at boxoffice@wigmore-hall.org.uk to book or join the scheme.

You will need to bring photo ID to the performance, as this will be checked as proof of age. Please note that only customers aged under 35 are entitled to a £5 ticket, and that individual IDs will be checked for each ticket.