What are King Charles III’s favourite pieces of music?

20 April 2023, 17:31

The young heir to the throne was a keen cellist, taking this love of music into his Royal duties
The young heir to the throne was a keen cellist, taking this love of music into his Royal duties. Picture: Getty images

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

From his childhood playing the cello at school, to a lifetime of royal patronages in the arts, here are some of the pieces of music that have influenced the new King’s life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His Majesty King Charles III has been a prolific, lifelong supporter of the arts, and in particular classical music.

As the Prince of Wales, he was patron or president of over 24 classical music-related organisations, ranging from orchestras and opera houses, to music schools and ballet companies.

But what music, in particular, is King Charles most fond of? Growing up playing the piano, cello, and trumpet, it is clear the head of state had an early love of classical music, but how have his tastes changed over the years?

We dive into the musically minded monarch’s list of most beloved pieces ahead of his contemporary composer-packed coronation at Westminster Abbey in May 2023, for which he personally commissioned 12 new pieces.

Read more: What music will feature at the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

The then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales observes a rehearsal of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra in Austria (2017).
The then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales observes a rehearsal of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra in Austria (2017). Picture: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

What are King Charles III’s favourite pieces of classical music?

In 2020, the then Prince of Wales appeared on Classic FM, presenting a programme of his favourite classical music, featuring work from many of his musical patronages.

“It has been a nightmare to whittle down, what is a very long list,” His Royal Highness told Classic FM’s Alan Titchmarsh at the time of the broadcast, citing his longtime love of the genre.

“I’m just one of those people who can’t live without [classical music], he continued. “I mean, I love listening to it and I love going to live concerts.”

Over the course of two programmes, His Majesty presented a mix of contemporary composers and classical masters, including ‘The Birds’ from the Bridal March of the Birds by Parry (who is said to be the monarch’s favourite composer), two symphonic works by Wagner; the prelude from Tristan and Isolde and Siegfried Idyll, and the piano concerto by British composer Nigel Hess, who is writing music for the coronation.

Listen: Classic FM’s ‘Celebrating the Coronation’ playlist on Global Player

His Royal Highness meets multi-instrumental musical duo, The Ayoub Sisters – Sarah (left) and Laura (right) at Classic FM’s 30th birthday celebrations in 2022
His Royal Highness meets multi-instrumental musical duo, The Ayoub Sisters – Sarah (left) and Laura (right) at Classic FM’s 30th birthday celebrations in 2022. Picture: Euan Cherry

Charles admitted that while the concerts he attends have influenced his musical tastes, it is actually after the performance that he sometimes gets the best recommendations about what to listen to next, from speaking to the musicians.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky over all these years to meet so many of this country’s best musicians and to hear them playing live,” the then Prince told his radio listeners in 2020.

“One personal benefit of having this association is that musicians often give the best recommendations. For instance, some years ago, I was given this CD of music by Julius Benedict, whom I confess I’d never heard of before”.

The King reportedly became particularly “transfixed by Benedict’s second piano concerto,” telling the Classic FM listeners that this is a composer he was “very keen to hear more of”. Listen to an extract of the Piano Concerto in E flat major below for a window into the type of music which ‘transfixes’ royalty.

Read more: Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber to write new work for King Charles III, as coronation music announced

Romantic Piano Concerto - Vol. 48

What pieces of music did King Charles III perform when he was younger?

King Charles III learned the piano, trumpet, and cello at various points during his childhood. Although he gave up playing once he reached adulthood, telling Titchmarsh that “there’s no room for a cello on a ship” in the Royal Navy, there’s no doubt that his early introduction to classical music sparked a lifelong love of the art form.

Between the ages of 13 and 18, the future King attended Gordonstoun, an independent school in Scotland with a large musical offering.

Barry Cooper, Professor of Music University of Manchester also attended the school around the same time as His Royal Highness, and told Classic FM that King Charles III “enjoyed taking part” in both the school orchestra and choir.

King Charles III tried out cello and conducting on 1988 Australia tour

“Since choir and orchestra were voluntary,” Professor Cooper explained, “Anyone learning an orchestral instrument could also join the choir.

“Not many boys did, but it was not unusual. Several boys could play more than one instrument – one of them could play at least half a dozen!”

Read more: ‘God Save the King’: how the national anthem has changed for a new monarch

Prince Charles shows his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, around Gordonstoun in 1967. The Prince was Head Boy of the school at the time of the visit.
Prince Charles shows his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, around Gordonstoun in 1967. The Prince was Head Boy of the school at the time of the visit. Picture: Alamy

When the young Prince arrived at Gordonstoun in April 1962, within months he had performed his first concert as a treble in the school choir on 14 July, singing none other than Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’.

The great chorus is from the Coronation Anthems that Handel composed for the coronation of King George II in 1727. It has been sung in Handel’s setting at every British coronation since, and the Palace has confirmed it will be performed at the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May 2023.

The future King also sang Parry at school, performing ‘Blest pair of sirens’ while still a treble in December 1962. By the summer of July 1963 however, the royal had moved on to be part of the Bass section.

Whilst perhaps best known as a cellist, during his first few years at the school, King Charles played the trumpet as part of the orchestra. He performed in concerts featuring works such as Dvořák’s Slavonic Dance No. 8, Beethoven’s ‘Larghetto’ from Symphony No. 2 in D major, and Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld.

Listen to the four-part Classic FM show ‘Music for Coronations’ with Debbie Wiseman

The then Prince Charles and Camilla sing hymns at the 2008 Battle of Britain Memorial Service
The then Prince Charles and Camilla sing hymns at the 2008 Battle of Britain Memorial Service. Picture: Getty images

What are King Charles III’s favourite hymns?

As well as featuring new music commissions during his upcoming coronation, King Charles III has also commissioned an arrangement of one of his favourite hymns, ‘Be Thou My Vision as an orchestral Triptych by three different composers: Nigel Hess, Roderick Williams, and Shirley J. Thompson.

The old Irish hymn was sung at the King’s grandson, Prince George’s christening in 2013, and at his late former wife, Lady Diana’s 10th-anniversary memorial service in 2007.

At King Charles III’s 2005 wedding to his second wife, Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, the couple chose the three hymnsImmortal Invisible’, ‘Love Divine All Loves Excelling’ and ‘Praise My Soul The King Of Heaven’, which Clarence House said at the time were “the Prince’s and Mrs Parker Bowles’ favourites”.

In 2014 when the then Prince and Camilla visited Classic FM, His Royal Highness also shared a story on how he subtly persuaded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at their wedding in 2011 to include the famous Parry anthem ‘I Was Glad’, another sure favourite of the King.

For more regal music, listen to our non-stop playlist, Classic FM’s ‘Celebrating the Coronation’ on Global Player.

A hopeful dog performs for a judging panel, during auditions in the search for performers for a rare Mozart symphony.

Danish orchestra sets up panel to audition dogs for rare Mozart symphony

1 day ago

Latif Nasser shared violinist Ali’s story in a viral Twitter thread

Afghan musician who fled from Taliban gifted antique violin by stranger in the US

2 days ago

Queen coronation balcony

What music was played at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation?

Andrew Lloyd Webber dedicates final ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway to his late son

Andrew Lloyd Webber dedicates final ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway to his late son

3 days ago

Lloyd Webber

Malakai Bayoh at Classic FM Live

13-year-old treble Malakai Bayoh stuns with virtuosic Mozart in Royal Albert Hall debut

5 days ago

Mozart

mario

The record-breaking Super Mario Bros. Movie is an easter-egg brimmed masterclass in orchestration

6 days ago

Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Malakai Bayoh sings the sublime Handel aria ‘Lascia ch'io pianga’

Treble Malakai Bayoh sings sublime Handel aria to 5,000-strong audience at Royal Albert Hall

Ralph Yarl is a talented clarinettist from

Ralph Yarl, 16-year-old bass clarinettist, released from hospital after life-threatening shooting
What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

Malakai Bayoh on Britain’s Got Talent

13-year-old Malakai Bayoh blows Britain’s Got Talent judges away: ‘One of the best voices I’ve ever heard’

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Ukrainian orchestra members refused UK visas in ‘catastrophe’ costing estimated €100,000

Ukrainian orchestra members refused UK visas in ‘catastrophe’ costing estimated €100,000

Amadeus Café, Mahon

This restaurant wanted to put some beautiful music on their menu… and made a really bad choice
How does Eric Whitacre write beautiful music? He says it all comes down to ‘the golden brick’

How does Eric Whitacre write beautiful music? He says it all comes down to ‘the golden brick’
Tenor sings Verdi at pizzaria

Operatic tenor surprises pizzeria diners by bursting into a startling Verdi aria

Who are Sideshow Bob and Bugs Bunny playing in these operatic parodies...

Can you guess the opera these cartoon characters are singing?

