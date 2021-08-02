The moment an incredible Swedish brass virtuoso played three trumpets at once

The astounding moment a virtuoso played three trumpets at once. Picture: YouTube / Perjantaikokki

By Sian Moore

Three trumpets, one musician and a mind-blowing display of breath control. Deep breath everyone…

Gunhild Carling is a Swedish jazz musician, multi-instrumentalist, singer and all-round one-woman band. And here’s the skit that took her to international fame.

On stage one night, Carling reached for a second trumpet while already playing one.

And then, a third.

Balancing one trumpet on her arm and holding the other two, Gunhild juggles breath control, intonation and showmanship to pull off an eye-wateringly impressive performance accompanied by the Carling Family jazz band.

The video was filmed in the city of Turku, Finland, and uploaded to YouTube back in 2009. It’s been watched by over 725,000 viewers, with one person commenting: “With this lungpower she could easily blow a dart on the moon! Great performance!”

Carling is not only a master of the trumpet; she also plays the trombone, bagpipes, recorder, and the banjo, ukulele and harp.

If you fancy trying to catch her in concert, she is touring Europe throughout August and September, and plans to head overseas to the States in November for 12 performances this year and three shows in 2022.

No word yet on whether her three trumpet act will make an appearance, but we can but hope. What an incredible talent.