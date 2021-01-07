The utterly joyous sound of a ukulele orchestra playing Morricone’s ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain play 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly'. Picture: YouTube / UkuleleOrchestra / Produzioni Europee Associati

By Sian Moore

Ennio Morricone’s most legendary score, played by a band of ukulele virtuosos.

It’s Sergio Leone’s 1966 Spaghetti Western, but instead of the legendary whistling and yodelling score – there’s a ukulele. Or two.

For this here, is the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain’s sprightly cover of Ennio Morricone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly theme.

The seven-strong ensemble, made up of six of the miniature guitar-like instruments and one actual guitar, perform a delightfully delicate rendition of the epic composition.

And it’s simply joyous.

For loyal fans of Morricone’s legendary theme, fear not. The orchestra stayed true to certain elements of the original score – namely, those whistles and vocalisations which have now become synonymous with Spaghetti Westerns.

This group of ukulele-enthusiasts was first formed in 1985 “as a bit of fun”, and three years later they released their first LP.

After decades of performing together, the talented musicians have sold out concerts across the globe.

Thank you, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, for this much-needed musical tonic.