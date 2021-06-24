This trumpeter’s ‘Star Wars’ fanfare in a deserted stairwell will give you goosebumps

24 June 2021, 13:35

This trumpeter’s ‘Star Wars’ rendition in a deserted stairwell will give you goosebumps
This trumpeter’s ‘Star Wars’ rendition in a deserted stairwell will give you goosebumps. Picture: YouTube / ZHL242

By Sian Moore

*Yoda voice* An unexpectedly awe-inspiring ‘Star Wars’ rendition, you will hear...

Here’s the spine-tingling moment a lone trumpeter took on one of John Williams’ most iconic scores, in an empty stairwell.

The legendary space franchise is often soundtracked by a full-sized orchestra, but somehow, this one musician manages to nail the stirring motif best associated with the ubiquitous power of the Jedi: The Force.

Thanks to the natural reverb of the deserted stairwell, the solitary brass instrument effortlessly encapsulates the mysterious and magnificent energy that underpins George Lucas’ fictitious universe.

Read more: Orchestra interrupts Prokofiev with Star Wars ‘Imperial March’ in hilarious prank on conductor

We’re no strangers to the glorious acoustics an empty staircase can provide.

One adaptive orchestra even moved their concerts to the narrow passageways to serenade locals with live performances, on the literal steps of their home.

This stairwell video, posted to YouTube back in 2017, has since amassed almost eight million views.

But one commenter did point out something we too couldn’t overlook: “You missed a perfect opportunity to label this video ‘stair wars’.”

The force is strong with this trumpeter.

More From ClassicFM

West Side Story Beethoven and Bernstein

Did you know Bernstein borrowed a tune from Beethoven for West Side Story?

Bernstein, L

Violinist Nicola Benedetti launches new three-tier project 'Baroque'

Violinist Nicola Benedetti on what classical music could learn from jazz gigs

Nicola Benedetti

Why do we call classical music ‘classical music’?

Why do we call classical music ‘classical music’?

‘We are Britain’ song analysis

Top composer analyses ‘patriotic’ One Britain song the government wants all schoolchildren to sing
My Brilliant Friend: Season 3 release date, cast and plot details revealed

My Brilliant Friend: Season 3 release date, cast and plot details revealed
Top university music department faces cuts amid ‘academic realignment’

Leading university music department faces 25 percent cut amid pressure to be more ‘integrated’

Latest instrument features

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprising passers-by in this picturesque national park. Because music and nature are one.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprised passers-by in a picturesque national park, because music and nature are one.

Yo-Yo Ma

Violinist Nicola Benedetti’s Foundation announces special Baroque Virtual Sessions

Violinist Nicola Benedetti’s Foundation announces special Baroque Virtual Sessions

Nicola Benedetti

Incredible footage shows young, one-handed girl playing violin with ingenious prosthetic device

Incredible footage shows young, one-handed girl playing violin with ingenious prosthetic device
Star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s passport disaster fixed after Home Office blunder

Star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s passport disaster fixed after Home Office blunder

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Dobson Pipe Organ Builders

Tragedy as important organ-building workshop is engulfed in flames

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute