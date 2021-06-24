This trumpeter’s ‘Star Wars’ fanfare in a deserted stairwell will give you goosebumps

This trumpeter’s ‘Star Wars’ rendition in a deserted stairwell will give you goosebumps. Picture: YouTube / ZHL242

By Sian Moore

*Yoda voice* An unexpectedly awe-inspiring ‘Star Wars’ rendition, you will hear...

Here’s the spine-tingling moment a lone trumpeter took on one of John Williams’ most iconic scores, in an empty stairwell.

The legendary space franchise is often soundtracked by a full-sized orchestra, but somehow, this one musician manages to nail the stirring motif best associated with the ubiquitous power of the Jedi: The Force.

Thanks to the natural reverb of the deserted stairwell, the solitary brass instrument effortlessly encapsulates the mysterious and magnificent energy that underpins George Lucas’ fictitious universe.

We’re no strangers to the glorious acoustics an empty staircase can provide.

One adaptive orchestra even moved their concerts to the narrow passageways to serenade locals with live performances, on the literal steps of their home.

This stairwell video, posted to YouTube back in 2017, has since amassed almost eight million views.

But one commenter did point out something we too couldn’t overlook: “You missed a perfect opportunity to label this video ‘stair wars’.”

The force is strong with this trumpeter.