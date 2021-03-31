Woman’s extraordinary ‘mouth trumpet’ playing is taking TikTok by storm

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

When your mouth doubles up as a fully functioning brass instrument.

A woman, TikTok name @itzabennie, is going viral for her impossibly realistic trumpet impression.

Using just her cheeks – and a glass tumbler in place of a mute to recreate that scratchy, street brass band sound – this talented TikToker can parp out the Edith Piaf classic ‘La Vie En Rose’ with a timbre only Louis Armstrong could dream of.

And no, there is no real trumpet playing in the background. That rich, brassy resonance is all one hundred per cent Bennie.

“Here’s a weird talent nobody asked for,” Bennie – real name, Taylor – begins her video (watch below).

Watch, and be ready to pick up your jaw off the floor.

Because you’re likely already thinking it – yes, there is more parpy goodness from Bennie.

Here’s a little selection, for your enjoyment.

jesus christ this girls tiktok is actually mind blowing pic.twitter.com/O6DExHi7Qo — il rosso at STL2📦 (@ilrosso_) March 27, 2021

We’re looking forward to hearing the album any day now...

Be sure to follow Itza Bennie on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok so you don’t miss another second of joyous mouth-trumpeting.