The best classical meditation music for mindfulness and yoga

By Classic FM

We’ve put together the most relaxing, calming playlist of music designed to de-stress and help you unwind.

Classical music can be the perfect accompaniment to meditation, mindfulness and yoga. Since the beginning of history, humans have used music as an aid to meditation, prayer and yoga: from Gregorian chants written 500 years ago to Arvo Pärt’s haunting minimalist music written just a few years ago.

Classical music in particular has been found to be profoundly relaxing. So we’ve put together a list of the very best music for meditation.

There’s something from almost every era of music, because no matter what changes in music, people always need moments of stillness. We hope you find something that works for you.

