13 spooky pieces of Halloween music for children

This Halloween, treat (or trick) your kids to these spooky and fun pieces of classical music.

Whether you’re throwing a party or getting ready to go trick-or-treating, here are the best classical pieces to get children into the spirit of Halloween.

The Addams Family – Victor Mizzy The Addams family themselves are pretty spooky, but the music is undeniably charming for a theme about a haunted house and family. This version takes its opening from Bach’s Toccata & Fugue in D minor, one of the eeriest tunes in classical music.

Danse Macabre – Saint Saëns This has to take the crown for the most truly terrifying piece of classical music. Saint-Saëns’ dark little dance emulates Death, who makes the dead rise from their graves on Halloween and dance to the sinister tune on his violin. *shudders*

The Skeleton Dance – Disney ‘The Skeleton Dance’ comes from a 1929 Disney short film called Silly Symphony, and it’s a perfect example of classical music at its most creative. The light-hearted music scores the dancing skeletons’ movements with various percussion instruments – and one of the skeletons themselves even gets used as a glockenspiel.

A Night on the Bare Mountain – Modest Mussorgsky ‘Night on Bald Mountain’ – also known as ‘A Night on the Bare Mountain’ – was included in the soundtrack to Disney’s Fantasia. It’s a frightening Mussorgsky masterpiece perfect for kids.

In the Hall of the Mountain King – Edvard Grieg Grieg wrote his masterpiece of tension-building music as incidental music to accompany a scene of set in a cave full of trolls, gnomes and goblins in Henrik Ibsen’s play, Peer Gynt. This is one for the adults as much as the kids...

Hungarian Dance No.5 – Johannes Brahms Brahms’ fun dance has a slightly sinister edge, particularly in its opening. It’s a great piece of music to accompany a game of musical chairs – perfect for brightening up a languishing Halloween party.

Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights – Sergei Prokofiev You might recognise it as the ‘Getting-fired-in-the-boardroom’ song – but while some associate this piece with Lord Sugar, it actually comes from Prokofiev’s ballet Romeo and Juliet. It’s wonderfully dark, and perfect for Halloween.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice – Paul Dukas Thanks to the influence of a certain Mr Walt Disney, Dukas’ impish theme will forever be associated with images of Mickey Mouse attempting to chop up an army of possessed mops. We’re not complaining.

Funeral March of a Marionette – Charles Gounod This piece is all about the funeral of a puppet – specifically, a marionette. The piece begins as the funeral procession commences; then, a central major section depicts the mourners taking refreshments, before returning to the funeral march at the end of the piece.

Hansel and Gretel: Prelude 'The Witch’s Ride' – Engelbert Humperdinck This music scores the witch’s ride in Engelbert Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel. The child-friendly story has been told time and time again, but never quite like this.

Carnival of the Animals: Aquarium – Saint-Saëns This piece isn’t technically supposed to be scary, but there is an eerie feeling to this aquatic music that is perfect for child-friendly Halloween celebrations.