23 petrifying phrases to tell a classical musician this Halloween

30 October 2020, 17:18

Scary things to tell a musician
Scary things to tell a musician. Picture: Crazy Violinist/Giphy/Classical-Crap/Tumblr

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Want to freak out a classical musician this Halloween? Here are some spooky phrases you can use...

Trick-or-treat your musician friends this Halloween, with these 100% evil made-up phrases.

  1. They said the overhead lockers were too full, so we’ve just put your cello in the hold. Hope that’s OK. x

  2. The practice rooms are all taken

  3. You can transpose by sight, can’t you?

  4. Hey man, I’ll drop your violin bow back to you in a bit. You’re meant to wash them with soap, right?

    Soapy violin
    Soapy violin. Picture: reddit

  5. Hope you’re ready for your solo tonight!

  6. You can read alto clef, right?

  7. Hey, I heard your old music teacher is coming tonight

  8. Just randomly shout ‘intonation’ at them

  9. The page turner just dropped out. You can turn your own music though, right?

  10. The music’s in 12/8, key is D flat minor and the concert’s in an hour

    D flat minor pumpkin
    D flat minor pumpkin. Picture: Classic FM/Getty

  11. Watch out for that modulation over the page

  12. Heard your ex is coming to your recital tonight. Cool that you guys are still friends.

  13. You can conduct and play the bassoon, right?

  14. You’ve gone viral!

  15. Randomly shout “vibrato"

  16. Remember that time you said you could sing in five languages? I need a favour…

  17. Hey man, saw the review last night. Don’t listen to them, I think you sounded great.

  18. Offer a singer a cough lolly randomly

  19. Damn, our soprano’s just pulled out for Boris Godunov tonight. You’re fluent in Russian, right?

  20. The sound engineers say they’ve had some trouble tonight – but I told them you could just sing a bit louder.

  21. Good luck at the concert tonight!

    Fun way
    Picture: classical-crap/Tumblr

  22. Hey, thanks for letting me borrow your violin. That post bit inside is supposed to rattle around, right?

  23. Just seen the video online. Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us. Your career will recover.

