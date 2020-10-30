23 petrifying phrases to tell a classical musician this Halloween
30 October 2020, 17:18
Want to freak out a classical musician this Halloween? Here are some spooky phrases you can use...
Trick-or-treat your musician friends this Halloween, with these 100% evil made-up phrases.
-
They said the overhead lockers were too full, so we’ve just put your cello in the hold. Hope that’s OK. x
-
The practice rooms are all taken
-
You can transpose by sight, can’t you?
-
Hey man, I’ll drop your violin bow back to you in a bit. You’re meant to wash them with soap, right?
-
Hope you’re ready for your solo tonight!
-
You can read alto clef, right?
-
Hey, I heard your old music teacher is coming tonight
-
Just randomly shout ‘intonation’ at them
-
The page turner just dropped out. You can turn your own music though, right?
-
The music’s in 12/8, key is D flat minor and the concert’s in an hour
-
Watch out for that modulation over the page
-
Heard your ex is coming to your recital tonight. Cool that you guys are still friends.
-
You can conduct and play the bassoon, right?
-
You’ve gone viral!
-
Randomly shout “vibrato"
-
Remember that time you said you could sing in five languages? I need a favour…
-
Hey man, saw the review last night. Don’t listen to them, I think you sounded great.
-
Offer a singer a cough lolly randomly
-
Damn, our soprano’s just pulled out for Boris Godunov tonight. You’re fluent in Russian, right?
-
The sound engineers say they’ve had some trouble tonight – but I told them you could just sing a bit louder.
-
Good luck at the concert tonight!
-
Hey, thanks for letting me borrow your violin. That post bit inside is supposed to rattle around, right?
-
Just seen the video online. Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us. Your career will recover.