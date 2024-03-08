10 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

8 March 2024, 15:53

10 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day
10 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day. Picture: Alamy
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Whether it’s a gentle tribute or a song from a mother to her child, we explore some of the best pieces of classical music that capture motherhood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

What’s the best classical music for Mother’s Day?

From lullabies to symphonies, here are some of the most beautiful pieces of classical music written with mothers in mind, to celebrate the maternal figure in your life.

Read more: 10 most beautiful and calming pieces of classical music for babies

  1. Antonin Dvořák – Songs My Mother Taught Me

    This beautiful little song features a slightly sad rhyme about a mother who often cried (‘Seldom from her eyelids were the teardrops banished’) but still passed her songs onto her children.

    Camille Thomas – Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me (at Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle)

  2. Robert Schumann – Frauenliebe und Lieben

    Translating as ‘a woman’s love and life’, this song cycle from Robert Schumann details the whole life of a woman as she meets her suitor and has children of her own.

    Schumann: Frauenliebe und -leben Op. 42 - 1. Seit ich ihn gesehen

  3. Johannes Brahms – Lullaby

    Perhaps the most recognisable piece associated with mothers, this gentle little piece by Brahms has been soothing babies to sleep for hundreds of years now.

    Yo-Yo Ma, Kathryn Stott - Lullaby (Brahms)

  4. Rebecca Dale – Requiem for My Mother

    Rebecca Dale became the first female composer to sign to Decca in 2018 and later that year her debut album was released on the label. The centrepiece of the recording was her Materna Requiem – Requiem for My Mother. The work is a tribute to the composer’s mother, who died in 2010. Rebecca said her work “uses melodies I wrote when I was a child – so you could say I’ve been working on it for most of my life!”

    Read more: 21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

    Rebecca Dale - Kyrie (Requiem For My Mother)

  5. Edvard Grieg – Grandmother’s Minuet

    It may be Mother’s Day, but don’t forget Grandma. Grieg certainly didn’t with this piano piece. It’s unclear whether it was written for his grandmother in particular, but regardless of its dedicatee, it’s a jaunty, charming piece.

    Grandmother´s Minuet, Op. 68 No. 2 by Edvard Grieg - Magdalena Haubs

  6. Amy Beach – Empress of the Night

    Amy Beach was a real pioneer for female composers in 19th and 20th century America. Her song ‘Empress of the Night’ was dedicated to her mother Clara Cheney and uses a text by her husband, Henry Beach. She went on to use the melody as the basis for the Scherzo of her Piano Concerto, which she wrote in 1899.

    Empress of Night Op.2, No.3 by Amy Beach

  7. John Tavener – Hymn to the Mother of God

    Written in memory of his own mother, Tavener’s ethereal choral work “speaks of the almost cosmic power attributed to the Mother of God by the Orthodox Church”.

    Hymn to the Mother of God (John Tavener)

  8. Leopold Mozart – Toy Symphony

    This jovial symphony, supposed to have been penned by Mozart’s dad, is full of child-like themes, with parts written for toy instruments, including toy trumpet, ratchet, bird calls (cuckoo, nightingale and quail), mark tree, triangle, drum and glockenspiel. A playful choice, for a playful parent.

    Leopold Mozart - Toy Symphony, G-major

  9. Richard Strauss – Muttertändelei

    A light-hearted, uplifting little tune for proud mums everywhere, this comic song sees a mother telling everyone just how precious her baby boy is. “Just look at my pretty child! With his golden tassels of hair, Blue eyes, red cheeks, Well, folks, do you have such a child? No, folks, you don’t!”

    3 Gesänge älterer deutscher Dichter, Op. 43: No. 2, Muttertändelei

  10. Gershwin – Summertime

    Any musical mother’s secret weapon, a lullaby is the perfect setting to soothe little ones to sleep. And nothing does it quite like ‘Summertime’ from Gershwin’s opera Porgy and Bess.

    Porgy and Bess: “Summertime”

Soothe your little one with Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime, our non-stop stream on Global Player. Just tell Alexa to ‘ask Global Player to play Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime’.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn

Who was Fanny Mendelssohn, the unsung composer whose music was published under her brother’s name?

2 hours ago

Happy Birthday

5 famous melodies you didn’t realise were written by women... including ‘Happy Birthday’

2 hours ago

Hélène de Montgeroult, the incredible woman whose music saved her life in revolutionary France

Hélène de Montgeroult – the French composer who played piano to save herself from the guillotine

5 hours ago

Amy Beach’s stunning violin Romance

Amy Beach’s stunning Romance, played by a rising star violinist for International Women’s Day

20 hours ago

The 10 greatest pieces by German composer Fanny Mendelssohn.

The 10 greatest pieces of music by Fanny Mendelssohn, ranked

1 day ago

British novelist Jane Austen with modern orchestra

10 poignant quotations about music by great writers

1 day ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Romantic Classics

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Musicians play while stuck in motorway traffic

Classical musicians got stuck in traffic with their instruments, and there was only one thing to do

Videos

7 of the best pieces of classical music for reading

7 of the best pieces of classical music for reading

Boy soprano Ben Del Maestro’s breathtaking vocals for ‘Lord of the Rings’

Footage emerges of boy soprano recording breathtaking vocals for ‘Lord of the Rings’ score

Pianist Angela Hewitt is joined in a Brahms duet by dog, Sani.

Melodious dog joins star pianist Angela Hewitt in a howling Brahms duet

Angela Hewitt

Anna Lapwood and Malakai Bayoh among ‘Best Classical’ nominees in The Global Awards

Anna Lapwood and Malakai Bayoh among ‘Best Classical’ nominees in The Global Awards

Global Awards

What went through Maria João Pires’ mind in THAT viral wrong Mozart concerto?

‘It was very scary’ – what went through Maria João Pires’ mind in THAT viral wrong concerto

Maria João Pires

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on working with Leonard Bernstein

‘Smoke inhalation and lots of vodka’ – soprano Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on working with Leonard Bernstein

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa

Everything you need to know about Hans Zimmer’s scores to Dune: Part One and Part Two.

‘Dune’ soundtracks: everything you need to know about Hans Zimmer’s futuristic scores

Zimmer

The meeting involved Nicola Benedetti, Alison Balsom and Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Nicola Benedetti: who is the violinist’s family, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

Pavarotti, famous for singing ‘La donna è mobile’, at a concert in London’s Hyde Park in 1991

What are the lyrics to ‘La donna è mobile’ and what do they mean?

Verdi