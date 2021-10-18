Star soprano or Star Wars? Classical music fans weigh in on the new Maria Callas statue

18 October 2021, 12:17 | Updated: 18 October 2021, 12:38

A new Maria Callas bronze statue has been unveiled in Athens, and classical music fans aren't sure what to think
A new Maria Callas bronze statue has been unveiled in Athens, and classical music fans aren't sure what to think. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Sian Moore

Maria Callas has been immortalised in a new statue in Athens, but the bronze figure has hit a bit of a bum note.

At the foot of the ancient Acropolis of Athens stands a bronze statue of Maria Callas, facing the venue at which the opera star made her professional debut.

But when the Greek capital’s mayor Kostas Bakoyannis unveiled the 1.8 metre-high centennial piece of art last week, it wasn’t quite the immortalisation many had envisioned for La Divina.

In fact, it’s already been compared to the likes of Star Wars’ bumbling droid C-3PO and relentless killing machine, The Terminator.

Callas’ golden effigy has even been dubbed as “Ghandi in heels”.

Read more: 12 pictures proving Maria Callas was the most glamorous opera star of all time

A new Maria Callas statue has been unveiled in Athens
A new Maria Callas statue has been unveiled in Athens. Picture: Alamy

Callas was born in Manhattan, New York, but received her musical education in Athens. She made her professional debut in February 1941 as Beatrice in Franz von Suppé’s operetta Boccaccio, with the Greek National Opera.

So naturally, the country wanted to immortalise the celebrated 20th-century soprano on their own soil, in a spot which holds historic significance for the soprano.

But their attempts haven’t struck the right chord.

One person on Twitter said how passersby looked on in horror, commenting: “It looks like The Terminator”.

Read more: Netflix places a statue of Mozart’s sister to celebrate history’s overshadowed women

Comparisons to anything Star Wars-esque have been aplenty, too.

Most haven’t minced their words on the subject...

Some have even put their meme-making hats on.

But the feedback hasn’t all been negative.

Twitter user George Vardas has defended the sculpture, arguing the “contemporary adaptation” only adds to the soprano’s “mystique”.

Maria Callas News

See more Maria Callas News

Maria Callas Mercedes Benz Limousine

Maria Callas's limousines sell for more than £156,000

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep to play Maria Callas in TV biopic

Google Doodle Maria Callas

Maria Callas' birthday marked with Google doodle

Maria Callas Music

See more Maria Callas Music

Rossini The Barber of Seville

Gioachino Rossini: The Barber of Seville

Maria Callas Pictures

See more Maria Callas Pictures

Maria Callas at a press conference in 1958

12 pictures that prove Maria Callas was the most glamorous opera star of all time

Maria Callas historic photos

Maria Callas in pictures: the most iconic images of the great soprano
Maria Callas

Maria Callas: 15 facts about the great soprano

Maria Callas Guides

See more Maria Callas Guides

maria callas vocal range

Listen to Maria Callas’ vocal range in just 90 seconds (it’s huge)