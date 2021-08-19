A Star Wars piano medley meets 360-degree virtual reality, and the force is strong

19 August 2021, 14:02

A Star Wars piano medley meets 360-degree virtual reality, and the force is strong
A Star Wars piano medley meets 360-degree virtual reality, and the force is strong. Picture: Chris The Pianist

By Sian Moore

In a virtual reality experience far, far away... a Star Wars mash-up masterpiece is born.

Take one John Williams-loving pianist, add the Star Wars soundtrack, six costume changes and a camera that films it all in glorious 360-degree virtual reality – and what do you get?

A spine-tingling, immersive performance as epic as George Lucas’ legendary space opera itself.

Watch as Chris The Pianist soars between Williams’ most iconic Star Wars compositions, including the triumphant main theme, the foreboding ‘Imperial March’, ‘Princess Leia’s Theme and even the chipper ‘Cantina Band’.

And the best part is, you can experience it all in interactive, 360-degree virtual reality. The force is strong with this virtuoso.

Read more: Darth Vader gatecrashes a classical concert, stays for ‘Imperial March

During the medley, which is titled ‘The Piano Awakens’, Chris takes on the guise of a Jedi, Sith Lord, stormtrooper, and everyone’s favourite smuggler and scoundrel, Han Solo.

As the viewer, we get to experience the entire performance from whichever angle we fancy. We recommend rotating the video to catch a glimpse of other Star Wars characters.

Read more: Orchestra interrupts Prokofiev with ‘Imperial March’ in hilarious prank on conductor

“Wow! Really made me feel like I was Yoda sitting on the piano overseeing Luke’s training!” one person commented on the YouTube video.

But if you’d rather watch the medley without the virtual reality aspect, Chris has uploaded that version too.

Chris writes in the video description: “To fight off the empire, Luke must use his force powers to manipulate the evil eye of the camera that captures the whole of the piano.

“We must all help subscribe to fight off the evil empire!”

The performance was first uploaded in 2015, and has amassed over 80,000 views since.

Much talent, you have. Watch this video again, we shall.

More From ClassicFM

Classic FM's TV Music Countdown in partnership with Radio Times

Vote in Classic FM’s TV Music Countdown for the chance to win £500
Forgotten female composers feature in interactive map

Explore the world’s forgotten women composers in this incredible interactive map

Women in Music

What makes Michael Nyman’s music for The Piano so great?

What makes Michael Nyman’s music for The Piano so great? We unpack its simple brilliance.
Paul McCartney asked an English trumpeter to play a painfully high piccolo trumpet solo for ‘Penny Lane’

When Paul McCartney asked an English trumpeter to play a painfully high piccolo trumpet solo for ‘Penny Lane’
Victory Brinker sings a storming Bellini aria for Simon Cowell and the judges

9-year-old opera singer on America’s Got Talent sings Italian soprano aria ‘Casta Diva’

Bellini

12-year-old virtuoso stuns St Pancras passersby with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ piano arrangement

12-year-old pianist stuns passersby at railway station with virtuosic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Latest instrument features

Flight attendant tries to force violinist to check instrument into hold

Flight attendant tries to force violinist to check instrument into hold: ‘We don’t go with federal law’
If classical music had modern drums...

This guy is adding modern drums to classical melodies and creating legit masterpieces
Oboe rings stock photo fail

A jewellery advert with a model ‘playing’ the oboe is baffling the woodwind world
Christian Li and Antonio Vivaldi

13-year-old virtuoso Christian Li becomes youngest ever violinist to record Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Vivaldi

Hilarity as violinists prank unassuming house viewers with ‘Psycho’ music in shower

Hidden violinists startle unsuspecting house viewers with ‘Psycho’ music in shower

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute