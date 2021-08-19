A Star Wars piano medley meets 360-degree virtual reality, and the force is strong

Picture: Chris The Pianist

By Sian Moore

In a virtual reality experience far, far away... a Star Wars mash-up masterpiece is born.

Take one John Williams-loving pianist, add the Star Wars soundtrack, six costume changes and a camera that films it all in glorious 360-degree virtual reality – and what do you get?

A spine-tingling, immersive performance as epic as George Lucas’ legendary space opera itself.

Watch as Chris The Pianist soars between Williams’ most iconic Star Wars compositions, including the triumphant main theme, the foreboding ‘Imperial March’, ‘Princess Leia’s Theme’ and even the chipper ‘Cantina Band’.

And the best part is, you can experience it all in interactive, 360-degree virtual reality. The force is strong with this virtuoso.

During the medley, which is titled ‘The Piano Awakens’, Chris takes on the guise of a Jedi, Sith Lord, stormtrooper, and everyone’s favourite smuggler and scoundrel, Han Solo.

As the viewer, we get to experience the entire performance from whichever angle we fancy. We recommend rotating the video to catch a glimpse of other Star Wars characters.

“Wow! Really made me feel like I was Yoda sitting on the piano overseeing Luke’s training!” one person commented on the YouTube video.

But if you’d rather watch the medley without the virtual reality aspect, Chris has uploaded that version too.

Chris writes in the video description: “To fight off the empire, Luke must use his force powers to manipulate the evil eye of the camera that captures the whole of the piano.

“We must all help subscribe to fight off the evil empire!”

The performance was first uploaded in 2015, and has amassed over 80,000 views since.

Much talent, you have. Watch this video again, we shall.