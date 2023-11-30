Maria Callas’ most iconic photographs, on her 100th anniversary

By Kyle Macdonald

The drama of opera, the glamour of the stage, and a life of fame and celebrity – here are 12 iconic photos from the life of the 20th century’s most beloved diva.

This Saturday sees the centenary of Greek-American soprano Maria Callas, born in New York on 2 December 1923.

The singer made her professional debut in early 1941 and rose to stratospheric levels of fame in the 1950s and 60s. She was famed for her Verdi, Puccini and bel canto singing, captivating stage presence with a personal life never too far from the celebrity spotlight.

