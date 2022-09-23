Exclusive

‘To diminish music in education is a really big mistake’ – star trumpeter Alison Balsom

23 September 2022, 17:23 | Updated: 23 September 2022, 17:31

Classic FM

By Classic FM

Multi award-winning trumpet soloist, artistic director and music education ambassador, Alison Balsom, speaks exclusively to Classic FM. Hear the full interview this Sunday 25 September at 9pm.

Alison Balsom is one of today’s leading brass soloists, utterly committed to showcasing the flexibility of the trumpet – from her 2019 album Music for the Royal Fireworks, a celebration of Bach, Handel, and Purcell, all recorded on the fiendish, valveless Baroque trumpet, to her latest offering, Quiet City, which is devoted to 20th-century American music and the era of jazz, from Aaron Copland through to Miles Davis.

Recalling her early passion for the instrument, Balsom tells Classic FM’s Moira Stuart of visiting the local library with her mother as a child and falling in love with a recording by the legendary American jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie.

“Dizzy Gillespie was a huge idol of mine,” Balsom says. “And even when I was very young, I realised instinctively this wasn’t going to be what I was going to try and do. I mean who could even get close to that kind of trumpet playing?!

“But I realised that he was playing his personality. And I was very convinced that I could use the trumpet to play my personality.

“I think that’s the case with any musician. Once you’ve got over the technical challenges of the instrument, once you can get around the instrument proficiently… when you describe [a musician’s] playing, you describe their character.”

Alison Balsom is an award-winning trumpet soloist
Alison Balsom is an award-winning trumpet soloist. Picture: Warner Classics

Aged 18, Balsom was accepted to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, where she received the Principal’s Prize for the highest mark in her year. She went on to study at the Conservatoire de Paris with the great Swedish trumpeter Håkan Hardenberger, who she recalls seeing in concert at the Barbican aged nine.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” she tells Stuart. “I thought, wow, that’s what the trumpet can do. It can stand at the front of the orchestra. It’s got this amazing power, but also incredibly beautiful sound.

“That’s what I wanted to do. And I knew that doing anything else would seem kind of pointless.”

Balsom is a fierce advocate for music education, and early exposure to music-making. Aged seven, she started free trumpet lessons at her primary school in Hertfordshire, and between the ages of 15 to 18, played in the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, Classic FM’s Orchestra of Teenagers. Today, Balsom is perturbed by the diminishing role of music in the school curriculum.

“Music should be front and centre in education,” Balsom tells Classic FM. “I think it’s so short-sighted when it isn’t. It opens a door in a child’s mind,” she adds, which can “help them find their focus with other things.

“It’s a relationship that doesn’t have to be verbal. It’s something much deeper and more primal than that, in fact. We’re only now in our society beginning to realise how vital it can be.

“To diminish music in education is a really big mistake, and in the long-term future we’ll realise that.”

Listen to Moira Stuart Meets... Alison Balsom on Classic FM, Sunday 25 September at 9pm – on your radio, smart speaker or on Global Player.

Alison Balsom latest features

See more Alison Balsom latest features

Alison Balsom reveals her Top 5 Trumpet Concertos of all time

Star trumpeter Alison Balsom reveals the top five trumpet concertos of all time

Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall: a royal celebration in pictures

Events

Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live with Viking 2022: a celebration of music for royalty at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Trumpeter Alison Balsom takes part in landmark Covid-19 study for musicians

Covid study with trumpeter Alison Balsom reveals brass-playing is safer than talking

Simon Rattle urges government to reduce 3-metre brass rule

Rattle urges government to ‘avoid superstition’ with orchestras, reduce 3-metre woodwind distancing

Simon Rattle

Leading musicians pen an open letter to Boris Johnson urging support for freelancers

Leading musicians pen open letter to Boris Johnson urging support for freelancers

Coronavirus

Alison Balsom introduces the natural trumpet

What is a baroque or ‘natural’ trumpet – and how do you play it?

Alison Balsom

‘Taking away music education is an incredibly dangerous thing’ says top trumpeter Alison Balsom
The Most Influential Musicians from the last 25 ye

These are the 7 most influential musicians from the last 25 years

Honours

Alison Balsom awarded OBE in The Queen's Birthday Honours

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song

Singing American football player wows teammates with Bocelli’s ‘Time to Say Goodbye’

Videos

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in new psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

What’s the soundtrack to ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, and who wrote it?

Discover Music

Trombone Champ – the world's first interactive trombone rhythm game

Toot your way to musical genius with the world’s first trombone rhythm game

Discover Music

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: With 10 Musical Sounds!

'Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35-year run

Broadway’s longest-running show ‘Phantom of the Opera’ to close in February after 35 years

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey,

Lone piper plays poignant lament as the Queen’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey

The Massed Pipes and Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments outside Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Where do bagpipes come from, and who invented them?

Discover Music

Her Majesty’s coffin has traveled across the UK, and is now lying in state in London.

The Queen’s funeral: how music moved a nation at Westminster Abbey and beyond

All the music being played at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: All the music played during the service