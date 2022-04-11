Classic FM Live 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall: a royal celebration in pictures

11 April 2022, 22:00 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 22:39

Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall
Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Star soloists Alison Balsom, Esther Abrami and Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha performed alongside musicians from the Royal Air Force and a full orchestra and chorus, all on the great Royal Albert Hall stage.

Classic FM Live came to the Royal Albert Hall on Monday 11 April 2022, for a spectacular celebration of royal music in Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Star soloists, trumpeter Alison Balsom, violinist Esther Abrami, and soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, played on the same stage as The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment, a contingent of Royal Air Force Pipes and Drums, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Royal Choral Society.

And in a musical celebration marking Classic FM’s 30th birthday year, history was made as more musicians performed on stage at the Royal Albert Hall than ever before.

You can find a selection of highlights from Classic FM Live in our picture gallery below.

  1. Your hosts Margherita Taylor MBE and Alan Titchmarsh MBE take to the stage

    Margherita Taylor MBE and Alan Titchmarsh MBE
    Margherita Taylor MBE and Alan Titchmarsh MBE. Picture: Matt Crossick

  2. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Choral Society were Classic FM’s orchestra and chorus for the evening

    The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Choral Society, under the baton of Barry Wordsworth
    The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Choral Society, under the baton of Barry Wordsworth. Picture: Matt Crossick

  3. British maestro Barry Wordsworth leads the orchestra and chorus

    British maestro Barry Wordsworth leads the orchestra and chorus
    British maestro Barry Wordsworth leads the orchestra and chorus. Picture: Matt Crossick

  4. Trumpeter Alison Balsom and soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha perform Handel’s ‘Eternal Source of Light Divine’

    Trumpeter Alison Balsom and soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha
    Trumpeter Alison Balsom and soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha. Picture: Matt Crossick

  5. Alison Balsom plays Hummel’s magnificent Trumpet Concerto

    Alison Balsom plays Hummel’s magnificent Trumpet Concerto
    Alison Balsom plays Hummel’s magnificent Trumpet Concerto. Picture: Matt Crossick

  6. Classic FM’s Composer in Residence Debbie Wiseman conducts the premiere of a new work

    Classic FM’s Composer in Residence Debbie Wiseman conducts the premiere of a new work
    Classic FM’s Composer in Residence Debbie Wiseman. Picture: Matt Crossick

  7. Soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha sings a new arrangement of ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’

    Soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha
    Soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha. Picture: Matt Crossick

  8. Pipe Major Ben Duncan plays ‘Here Before Promised’, a new work by Debbie Wiseman to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee

    Pipe Major Ben Duncan plays ‘Here Before Promised’, a new work by Debbie Wiseman
    Pipe Major Ben Duncan plays ‘Here Before Promised’. Picture: Matt Crossick

  9. Classic FM Live welcomes The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

    The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment
    The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment. Picture: Matt Crossick

  10. ... and a Contingent of the Royal Air Force Pipes and Drums

    A contingent of the Royal Air Force Pipes and Drums
    A contingent of the Royal Air Force Pipes and Drums. Picture: Matt Crossick

  11. Rising star violinist Esther Abrami plays a Classic FM Hall of Fame favourite, ‘The Lark Ascending’

    Rising star violinist Esther Abrami plays a Classic FM Hall of Fame favourite, ‘The Lark Ascending’
    Rising star violinist Esther Abrami plays a Classic FM Hall of Fame favourite, ‘The Lark Ascending’. Picture: Matt Crossick

Missed the concert? Listen to Classic FM Live on Tuesday 12 April at 8pm on The Classic FM Concert – or catch up afterwards on Global Player.

