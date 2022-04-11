Classic FM Live 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall: a royal celebration in pictures
11 April 2022, 22:00 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 22:39
Star soloists Alison Balsom, Esther Abrami and Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha performed alongside musicians from the Royal Air Force and a full orchestra and chorus, all on the great Royal Albert Hall stage.
Classic FM Live came to the Royal Albert Hall on Monday 11 April 2022, for a spectacular celebration of royal music in Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.
Star soloists, trumpeter Alison Balsom, violinist Esther Abrami, and soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, played on the same stage as The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment, a contingent of Royal Air Force Pipes and Drums, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Royal Choral Society.
And in a musical celebration marking Classic FM’s 30th birthday year, history was made as more musicians performed on stage at the Royal Albert Hall than ever before.
You can find a selection of highlights from Classic FM Live in our picture gallery below.
-
Your hosts Margherita Taylor MBE and Alan Titchmarsh MBE take to the stage
-
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Choral Society were Classic FM’s orchestra and chorus for the evening
-
British maestro Barry Wordsworth leads the orchestra and chorus
-
Trumpeter Alison Balsom and soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha perform Handel’s ‘Eternal Source of Light Divine’
-
Alison Balsom plays Hummel’s magnificent Trumpet Concerto
-
Classic FM’s Composer in Residence Debbie Wiseman conducts the premiere of a new work
-
Soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha sings a new arrangement of ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’
-
Pipe Major Ben Duncan plays ‘Here Before Promised’, a new work by Debbie Wiseman to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee
-
Classic FM Live welcomes The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment
-
... and a Contingent of the Royal Air Force Pipes and Drums
-
Rising star violinist Esther Abrami plays a Classic FM Hall of Fame favourite, ‘The Lark Ascending’