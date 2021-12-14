Classic FM Live with Viking: our spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert returns in April 2022

Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick

By Classic FM

Join us at London’s Royal Albert Hall for a world-class concert, featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and star trumpeter Alison Balsom.

As part of our 30th birthday celebrations next year, Classic FM Live with Viking will return to the Royal Albert Hall on Monday 11 April.

The spectacular live concert will be a celebration of music composed for royalty, performed by artists with historic ties to the British royal family.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be joined on stage by the Royal Choral Society, performing under the baton of British conductor Barry Wordsworth.

With 2022 also marking Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, star trumpeter Alison Balsom will join the concert as a guest soloist to play the world premiere of a new piece by composer Debbie Wiseman, commissioned by Classic FM.

Wiseman, Classic FM’s Composer in Residence, will conduct the world premiere. Balsom will also play two movements from Hummel’s brilliant Trumpet Concerto in E flat.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s performances will include Walton’s Crown Imperial; Parry’s I Was Glad and Jerusalem; Pomp & Circumstance March No.1 (‘Land of Hope and Glory’) composed by Elgar, and Handel’s rousing Zadok the Priest, which was the first piece of music played on Classic FM when the station launched on 7 September 1992.

The concert, hosted by Classic FM presenters Alexander Armstrong and Margherita Taylor, will also feature an unmissable lights-and-fireworks finale to the sound of Tchaikovsky’s mighty 1812 Overture.

Classic FM’s managing editor, Philip Noyce, said: “In 1992, Classic FM launched on-air with the mission to present classical music in a modern and relevant way. Almost 30 years on, we’ve introduced millions of people to the greatest classical works and our live concerts have helped us do it. It’s very special to be back at the Royal Albert Hall during a big year for the station and a few weeks ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“With a programme packed with music for royalty, the premiere of a brand-new work by Debbie Wiseman and performances by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Choral Society and a host of star soloists including the peerless Alison Balsom – this concert is not to be missed!”

The Royal Albert Hall, which recently celebrated its 150th anniversary, has been home to Classic FM Live since April 2000 – and our April 2022 concert promises to be a truly special night of music. Book your tickets to Classic FM Live today to secure your seat.

Tickets for Classic FM Live with Viking go on sale on Thursday 16 December, and Royal Albert Hall pre-sale starts on Wednesday 15 December. Ticket terms and conditions apply.