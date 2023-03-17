Lang Lang and Ludovico Einaudi among Best Classical Artist nominees at the Global Awards 2023

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Alison Balsom, Lang Lang, Nicola Benedetti, Isata Kanneh-Mason, Abel Selaocoe and Ludovico Einaudi. Picture: Alamy/Getty

The two superstar pianists are recognised in the Global Awards 2023 shortlist, alongside five other best-loved classical music artists of today.

Superstar pianist Lang Lang, who has made headlines this year for his role as a judge on Channel 4’s The Piano, is among the nominees shortlisted for Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2023.

Cellist Abel Selaocoe, trumpeter Alison Balsom, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, composer-pianist Ludovico Einaudi, violinist Nicola Benedetti and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason are also nominated in the category, which recognises classical music’s best-loved artists.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Classic FM, Smooth, Capital, Heart, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of entertainment, podcasting and music.

Classical artists are recognised alongside pop, indie, hip-hop and R&B performers including Harry Styles, Lizzo, Aitch, Muse and Beyoncé.

The categories will be judged by an industry panel, and the winners will be revealed on air, online and on Global Player on 31 March 2023.

Shortlisted podcasts include ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, ‘The Wittering Whitehalls’ with Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who attempt to solve everyday problems, and ‘The News Agents’ hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

Previous winners of the Best Classical Artist award include John Williams (2022), The Kanneh-Masons (2021), Sheku Kanneh-Mason (2020), Nicola Benedetti (2019) and Andrea Bocelli (2018).

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “I love it when all of Global’s radio brands come together for The Global Awards, to celebrate the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters, when we take a moment to recognise music’s rising stars and when we honour the achievements of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs and podcasters.”

Full list of nominees for The Global Awards 2023

Best Song

Aitch – Baby (Feat. Ashanti)

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran – Peru

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Harry Styles – Late Night Talking

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber – Stay

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lizzo – 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Mimi Webb - House On Fire

Raye, 070 Shake – Escapism.

Sam Smith – Unholy (Feat. Kim Petras)

Taylor Swift – Anti-hero

Best Social Trended Song

Ch!pz – 1001 Arabian Nights

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Joji – Glimpse Of Us

Jvke – Golden Hour

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miguel – Sure Thing

Nicky Youre, Dazy - Sunroof

Raye, 070 Shake – Escapism

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Sza – Kill Bill

Best Group

Arctic Monkeys

D-block Europe

Coldplay

Florence + The Machine

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Wet Leg

Best Male

Aitch

Calvin Harris

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Ksi

Lewis Capaldi

Liam Gallagher

Sam Fender

Stormzy

Tom Grennan

Best Female

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Meghan Trainor

Mimi Webb

P!nk

Raye

Sza

Taylor Swift

Best British Act

Aitch

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Harry Styles

Joel Corry

Lewis Capaldi

Mimi Webb

Raye

Sam Fender

Sam Smith

Stormzy

Tom Grennan

Rising Star

Bru-C

Flo

Jvke

Lf System

Pinkpantheress

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Best Classical Artist

Abel Selaocoe

Alison Balsom

Isata Kanneh-Mason

Lang Lang

Ludovico Einaudi

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Mass Appeal

Beyoncé

Coldplay

Elton John

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

P!nk

Best Podcast

My Therapist Ghosted Me

That Peter Crouch Podcast

The News Agents

The Rest Is Politics

The Wittering Whitehalls

Best Hip-hop or R&B

Aitch

Arrdee

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Central Cee

D-block Europe

Dave

Doja Cat

Drake

Fireboy Dml

Flo

Raye

Stormzy

Best Indie Act

Arctic Monkeys

Blink-182

Florence + The Machine

Kasabian

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Best Dance Act

Bru-C

David Guetta

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

Lf System

Luude

Pinkpantheress

The Blessed Madonna

Tiësto

Most Played Song

Awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2022.