Covid study with trumpeter Alison Balsom reveals brass-playing is safer than talking

30 June 2021, 15:16

Trumpeter Alison Balsom takes part in landmark Covid-19 study for musicians
Trumpeter Alison Balsom takes part in landmark Covid-19 study for musicians. Picture: University of Bristol

By Kyle Macdonald

Top trumpet virtuoso Alison Balsom joins a team of researchers and musicians, with findings that could mean full orchestral music getting back to stages sooner.

A new COVID-19 study from the University of Bristol has found aerosols generated by playing woodwind and brass instruments are less than those produced when speaking and singing.

The study was carried out in a controlled environment with no background aerosol particles to interfere with the measurements. It encompassed nine musicians playing 13 woodwind and brass instruments.

Researchers from the university found large droplets (>20 μm diameter) were not dispersed during instrument playing but were observed during singing and coughing.

Together, this led to the findings that playing woodwind and brass instruments generates fewer aerosols than simply talking at a high volume.

Read more: Study finds singing no riskier than talking for spreading COVID-19

As part of their research, the university enlisted top performing musicians, including star trumpeter Alison Balsom. She performed in the laboratory conditions to help deliver the all-important droplet data.

Renowned for her interpretations of the Haydn and Hummel trumpet concertos and other virtuosic repertoire, Balsom performs a much more widely known piece of music in the footage: ‘Happy Birthday’.

Jonathan Reid, Director of Bristol Aerosol Research Centre and Professor of Physical Chemistry in the School of Chemistry at the University of Bristol, said: “This study confirms that the risks of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 are likely elevated during vocalisation at loud volume in poorly ventilated spaces.

“By comparison, playing wind instruments, like breathing, generates less particles that could carry the virus than speaking or singing.”

Dr Bryan Bzdek, Lecturer in the School of Chemistry at the university, said the study may have important policy implications in a roadmap to lifting COVID-19 restrictions, during a time when many performing arts, orchestral and musical performances have been severely restricted.

The research was carried out by a collaborative team from Imperial College London, University of Bristol, Wexham Park Hospital, Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and Royal Brompton Hospital.

Alison Balsom News

See more Alison Balsom News

Honours

Alison Balsom awarded OBE in The Queen's Birthday Honours

Alison Balsom's late-night Bristol Prom 2015

Alison Balsom plays 'The Way You Look Tonight'

Alison Balsom

Alison Balsom's Classic FM Instagram masterclass

Alison Balsom Music

See more Alison Balsom Music

Alison Balsom Paris

Alison Balsom - Paris

Bach Brandenburg 4-6

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto

Hummel

Alison Balsom

John's CD of the week: Alison Balsom - Italian Concertos

Alison Balsom Pictures

See more Alison Balsom Pictures

Alison Balsom's late-night Bristol Prom 2015

Alison Balsom: Late Night Trumpet at the Bristol Proms 2015

Alison Balsom at Paddington Station

Alison Balsom performs in Paddington Station

Alison Balsom

Alison Balsom: 15 facts about the star trumpeter

Alison Balsom Guides

See more Alison Balsom Guides

The Most Influential Musicians from the last 25 ye

These are the 7 most influential musicians from the last 25 years
Alison Balsom

Alison Balsom Blows Up A Storm