Uncovered video shows 11-year-old Kate Middleton brilliantly singing ‘My Fair Lady’ in school production

2 July 2023, 09:09

Kate Middleton sings ‘Wouldn’t it be Loverly’ from My Fair Lady

By Kyle Macdonald

Footage shows a young Catherine, Princess of Wales, in very fine voice, giving a rendition of ‘Wouldn't it be Loverly’ from the much-loved musical.

A young student, a musician, and a future princess is on display in this recently unearthed footage from a school musical production.

The video was recorded during a performance at St Andrew’s School in Pangbourne, Berkshire, a private school which the now Princess of Wales attended as a child in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In her best cockney accent, a then 11-year-old Catherine plays the lead part of Eliza Doolittle in a production of the musical My Fair Lady, by composer Frederick Loewe.

Wrapped in a shawl, carrying a basket, and surrounded by swaying classmates, Kate Middleton confidently portrays the character of a flower girl taught to pass herself off as aristocracy.

11-year-old Kate Middleton sings in the 1993 St Andrew’s School production
11-year-old Kate Middleton sings in the 1993 St Andrew’s School production. Picture: Instagram / teatimewiththecambridges

Read more: Catherine, Princess of Wales is a former pianist with a solid grade 5 music theory

Filmed in 1993, the video was initially shared widely in 2014, and then resurfaced on Instagram in 2019 when it was shared by the royal fan account Teatime with the Cambridges.

One viewer said: “Omg is that really her singing?”, with another adding: “Is there a full video? I want more… She has a lovely voice.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales in May 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales in May 2023. Picture: Getty

During her school days, Kate Middleton was a keen pianist, flautist and chorister. She played flute in the school’s chamber orchestra, and in a senior flute group – named the Tootie-Flooties – and was a deputy head chorister in the chapel choir.

She also studied piano, a skill that she has displayed in recent years, playing during a Westminster Abbey Christmas Eve broadcast in 2021.

This year, Catherine, Princess of Wales made a surprise piano cameo during Liverpool’s Eurovision broadcast.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton teases piano performance on ITV show Royal Carols: Together At Christmas

It was quite a star-studded production that time. It also turns out that Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Eliza’s love interest in the show, was played on this occasion by Andrew Alexander, who is now most recognisable as party-loving aristocrat Sir John Bullock in Downton Abbey.

After leaving St Andrew’s School, Kate went to Marlborough College before studying at St Andrew’s University in Scotland where she met William, Prince of Wales.

It seems that although there were great changes in her life – much in the style of Eliza Doolittle – music has been a constant.

Latest on Classic FM

Hear the astonishing first known recording of classical music – a Handel oratorio from 135 years ago

Hear the ‘first’ recording of classical music – an astonishing 1888 performance of a Handel oratorio

Handel

Malakai Bayoh sings from the roof of St Paul’s Cathedral

Star treble Malakai Bayoh sings ‘Benedictus’ from the iconic roof of St Paul’s Cathedral

Indiana Jones soundtrack

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny soundtrack: All the songs from John Williams’ nostalgia-fuelled adventure

Williams

Harrison Ford: ‘Raiders March follows me everywhere… it was in my last colonoscopy!’

Harrison Ford: ‘Raiders March follows me everywhere… it was in my last colonoscopy!’

Williams

Smart gloves could allow stroke patients to relearn the piano

Scientists’ ‘smart gloves’ could allow stroke patients to relearn to play the piano

Adrain Sutton wrote the premiere of his violin concerto for instrumentalist Fenella Humphreys

After being diagnosed with incurable cancer, this composer decided to write the violin concerto he always wanted
Fire in the music department of Ramsey Junior High, Arkansas

Orchestra room nightmare as video shows fire breaking out in US school music department

Europe’s first ever Classical Pride concert takes place on 7 July at the Barbican Centre featuring (L-R): Davóne Tines, Nicky Spence, Ella Taylor, and Oliver Zeffman.

‘A festival of what’s possible in the arts’ – meet the stars of Europe’s first Classical Pride concert
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber urges the government to help every child have access to a musical instrument

Andrew Lloyd Webber slams education disparity: ‘Only 12 percent of state schools have an orchestra’

Lloyd Webber

10 of Rachmaninov’s all-time greatest works

Best Rachmaninov works: 10 of the composer’s greatest pieces of music

Rachmaninov

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Did you have ‘a work by Ludwig van Beethoven sung by Harrison Ford’ on your bingo card for the upcoming Indiana Jones film plot?

Why Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony makes a surprise appearance in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Beethoven

Joanna Gosling joins Classic FM

Classic FM welcomes Joanna Gosling to present new Sunday afternoon programme

South Africa’s national anthem: what are the lyrics and why are there two separate songs?

South Africa’s national anthem: what are the lyrics and why are there two separate songs?

Discover Music

Michael Spyres and Danielle de Niese sing Verdi at the Royal Albert Hall

This ‘Drinking Song’ from Verdi’s La traviata is a glass of pure musical joy

Verdi

Mischievous cat steals owner’s music stand during flute practice.

Mischievous cat repeatedly steals owner’s music stand during flute practice

Discover Music

Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live: get your tickets for a Hall of Fame spectacular at the Royal Albert Hall this autumn

Events

Lang Lang

Lang Lang’s albums, age, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang

Sir Elton John speaks to Classic FM at the Royal Academy of Music

Sir Elton John: ‘I never would’ve written these songs without my classical training’

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Aretha Franklin with her good friend, Luciano Pavarotti

The time Aretha Franklin stepped in for ‘good friend’ Pavarotti, and sang Nessun Dorma

Luciano Pavarotti

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Filipino soprano Lara Maigue casually sings amazing Mozart

Singer casually gives astonishing karaoke performance of Mozart’s fiendish ‘Queen of the Night’ aria

8 days ago

Mozart

Verdi from English National Opera and Paul Daniel

Operatic chorus sings Verdi’s thunderous ‘Anvil Chorus’, raising the Royal Albert Hall roof

9 days ago

Verdi

Hear the melodic singing of a supermassive black hole in the Milky Way… that woke up 200 years ago

Hear the melodic singing of a supermassive black hole in the Milky Way… that woke up 200 years ago

9 days ago

Beibei Wang plays Tan Dun

Percussionist turns water into a solo musical instrument in an extraordinary concerto

10 days ago

Charlie Puth: piano major, Rachmaninov fan and jazz improvisor.

Yes, Charlie Puth has perfect pitch. He’s also a piano major who loves Rachmaninov and jazz

11 days ago

Discover Music

Seokyoung Hong performs with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition.

This 15-year-old’s searing Rachmaninov just won him the 2023 Cliburn Junior Piano Competition

11 days ago

Discover Music