Catherine, Princess of Wales plays piano in incredible surprise cameo at Eurovision

16 May 2023, 13:38

Catherine, Princess of Wales plays piano in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, for the opening sequence of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final.
Catherine, Princess of Wales plays piano in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, for the opening sequence of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final. Picture: Alex Bramall
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Catherine, Princess of Wales, stunned Eurovision viewers with a surprise cameo appearance playing piano as the song competition finale began.

As is tradition, the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 opened with a ‘flag parade’, as performers from the 26 competing countries assembled in the UK’s Liverpool Arena, to a soundtrack of musical performances.

Amongst them: a surprise piano performance from Catherine, Princess of Wales.

This year’s theme was a celebration of Ukraine, as Liverpool hosted the event on behalf of the country since the ongoing Russian invasion made it impossible for last year’s Eurovision winners to do so.

Read more: Catherine, Princess of Wales is a former pianist with a solid grade 5 music theory

Kalush Orchestra - Voices of a New Generation | Grand Final | Eurovision 2023 #UnitedByMusic 🇺🇦🇬🇧

The performance kicked off with 2022 Eurovision winners, Kalush Orchestra, performing ‘Voices of a New Generation’.

The performance blended their winning song ‘Stefania’ with string quartet, a guitar-shredding solo by 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder atop the city’s Royal Liver Building, a ballet performance, and piano cameos from the Princess of Wales and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Read more: Catherine, Princess of Wales is a former pianist with a solid grade 5 music theory

Wearing a royal blue dress in a subtle nod to the Ukrainian flag, the Princess of Wales played a short segment on the piano against the rich, red backdrop of Windsor Castle’s Crimson Drawing Room.

The opening segment also featured a piano performance by the great British composer and musical theatre legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Read more: ‘United in Music’: Over 500 young musicians perform Ukraine’s winning Eurovision entry

Following the broadcast on Saturday 13 May, the Kalush Orchestra released a statement thanking the Princess of Wales for joining their performance.

They also extended an invitation for her to join them on a future tour: “We would definitely like to invite her to tour with us if she would like to pursue a new career in a hip-hop folk band?!”

Read more: What is the Eurovision opening music and how long has ‘Te Deum’ featured in the song contest?

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton teases piano performance on ITV show Royal Carols: Together At Christmas

The Princess of Wales’ first public piano appearance was on Christmas Eve in 2021, when she accompanied singer-songwriter Tom Walker in ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’ at Westminster Abbey, dedicating the performance to the ‘unsung heroes’ of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Princess learned piano as a young girl, taking lessons with Daniel Nicholls between the ages of 10 and 13. She is also known to have achieved Grade 5 in singing and music theory, having reportedly been deputy head chorister in her chapel choir, as well as having played flute in a chamber orchestra and flute choir, alongside her sister Pippa.

Latest on Classic FM

bow

Violin soloist handles a nightmare bow break with sheer professionalism and style

Discover Music

Michael Spyres at Classic FM Live

An epic ‘Nessun Dorma’ that leaves a Royal Albert Hall audience in awe

Puccini

Yo Yo Ma performs with the Louisville Symphony

How the Louisville Orchestra brought Yo-Yo Ma and his cello into the world’s longest cave system

Yo-Yo Ma

Council law says its reasonable to only practice up to an hour a day before it becomes a ‘nuisance’

‘They made me feel like a criminal’: London council threatens to fine musician £5,000 for practising at home
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

School boy plays Mozart

School boy wows onlookers with Mozart sonata on train station piano

Mozart

Newham Music Hub released a cover of the 2022 Eurovision winning entry

‘United in Music’: Over 500 young musicians perform Ukraine’s winning Eurovision entry

Musical friends – Lizzo and Sir James Galway

‘Sir James Galway championed the flute in the 1970s – Lizzo is doing the same for today’s generation!’

Sir James Galway

Queen's Six at Windsor Castle

Vocal ensemble sings ‘God Save the King’ in sublime harmony at Windsor Castle

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023)

The Little Mermaid soundtrack: who composed it and what songs feature in the live-action remake?

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins introduces himself after sparking online debate over his identity.

Karl Jenkins confirms he is ‘not Meghan Markle in disguise’ after coronation confusion

Jenkins

India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte in the new Bridgerton prequel

Queen Charlotte soundtrack: every orchestral cover in the Bridgerton story Netflix show

Discover Music

Sir Bryn Terfel performs at King Charles III’s coronation in Westminster Abbey.

Bryn Terfel almost missed historic coronation performance after police stop

Bryn Terfel

Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ flashmob

Epic orchestral flashmob sees Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ take over a supermarket

Handel

Is the Champions league song Zadok the Priest?

Is the Champions league song the same as Handel’s Zadok the Priest?

Handel

Elgar's 'Nimrod' voted greatest piece of British classical music

Elgar’s ‘Nimrod’ voted greatest piece of British classical music in Classic FM’s Great British Classics

Elgar

Sir Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli performed ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel perform emotional ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Coronation Concert

Andrea Bocelli

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger performed this 1990s Disney Classic outside Windsor Castle

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger perform ‘Reflection’ from Disney’s Mulan at Windsor Castle

Lang Lang

Alexis Ffrench

Alexis Ffrench: who is the classical-soul pianist playing at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert
The Ascension Choir sing at King Charles III’s coronation

King Charles ‘very much wanted a gospel choir’ at coronation – hear their incredible performance

Wiseman

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Roderick Williams and Sir Bryn Terfel sing at the coronation

Two of Britain’s greatest singers were in thunderous voice at the coronation

10 days ago

Bryn Terfel

Soprano Alexandra Stevenson at Hampton Court Chapel

Solo soprano sings King Charles’ favourite hymn ‘Be Thou my Vision’ in historic Hampton Court chapel

11 days ago

Lizzo and Sir James Galway at Met Gala 2023

Lizzo and Sir James Galway’s ‘treasured’ duet – flute footage emerges from 2023 Met Gala

12 days ago

Discover Music

Beyonce sings Bizet’s Carmen for Pepsi in 2002

When Beyoncé sang Bizet’s Carmen for a 2002 Pepsi advert

18 days ago

Audience member proposes in shock moment at Texas symphony orchestra concert

Audience member proposes in shock moment at Texas symphony orchestra concert

19 days ago

Myleene Klass plays the piano backstage at the Royal Albert Hall

Myleene Klass plays five famous opera tunes at the piano – can you guess them all?

19 days ago