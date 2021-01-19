‘Wolf choir’ echoes in forest as pack joins together in breathtaking harmony

‘Wolf choir’ echoes through forest. Picture: Wolf Conservation Center/Twitter

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Sometimes, when left alone in a forest, wolves like to throw their heads back and sing…

Deep in a forest, perched atop a branch, one wolf begins to howl.

Hearing their comrade’s voice resonating through the trees, a pack gradually joins the canid chorus, eventually forming a breathtaking choir of howls.

(We wonder what they were trying to sing – ‘Lux Au-RUUUU-mque’, perhaps?)

The beautifully harmonic clip (watch below) was shared on Twitter by the Wolf Conservation Center, which regularly posts webcam videos of wolves ‘singing’.

“It only takes one voice to start a chorus of howls,” the non-profit tweeted.

People have been loving the natural harmony of the massive wolf chorus. “The joy of nature,” one user tweeted.

Another remarked: “It stands out to me that the chorus doesn’t stop the whole time. Like, they time when to take their breaths to make sure another wolf is still howling.”

And according to these experts, wolves – wonderful creatures that they are – love to sing for the sake of making music, just as humans do.

In June, the Reading-based centre shared a similar video of two wolves howling a beautifully timed duet.

“Did you know that sometimes wolves sing just to make music, as we do?” the centre tweeted.

“It’s called ‘social glue’ – a spreading of good feeling like people singing around a campfire, feeling closer to one another – it’s that same idea: through song, wolves reaffirm social bonds with one another.”

Did you know that sometimes wolves sing just to make music, as we do?

What a beautiful tale tail of music’s importance to all communities – even those in the animal kingdom.