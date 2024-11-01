Operatic dog sings a perfect duet of ‘Nessun dorma’ with Luciano Pavarotti

1 November 2024, 10:11

Dog duets with Pavarotti
Dog duets with Pavarotti. Picture: Best Recipes UK/Twitter

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

You thought it was Pavarotti, but it was doggo.

This is the call and response you never knew Puccini’s great aria needed.

Hugo, a very good boy from Whitley Bay, has been caught on camera singing along with Luciano Pavarotti’s famous recording of his signature aria, ‘Nessun dorma’.

As the film plays on TV in the background, the blonde labrador sits serenely at the window, admiring the sunset.

But as soon as Pavarotti approaches the aria’s victorious climax, Hugo comes trotting over from his viewpoint, wagging his tail.

It soon emerges that this good boy is well-trained in the art of singing high notes.

Read more: This singing husky thinks he’s a musical genius

Dog sings along to Pavarotti

His owner, known as Best Recipes UK on Twitter, says Hugo loves all opera – but Pava-Rott-i (sorry) is his favourite.

At the end of their duet, Hugo approaches the screen, basking in the great Italian tenor’s post-performance glory.

The sunset, Hugo’s happy face and wagging tail, the ping of Luciano’s incredible high B… If you’re having a ruff day, this is just the ticket to cheer you up. Watch the video above.

Pavarotti kept pasta in the wings of the Met Opera, for snacks between songs.

Pavarotti kept a secret pasta stash at the Met Opera for snacking between arias

Luciano Pavarotti and Tracy Chapman duet in 2000

When Pavarotti and Tracy Chapman stunned the world in a soulful operatic duet

Pavarotti, famous for singing ‘La donna è mobile’, at a concert in London’s Hyde Park in 1991

What are the lyrics to ‘La donna è mobile’ and what do they mean?

Verdi

Pavarotti and Bocelli performing in Modena at his 2003 ‘Pavarotti & Friends’ concert

When Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli sang a glorious Neapolitan love duet in 1994

Luciano and Fernando Pavarotti

When Luciano Pavarotti sang with his 88-year-old father in an emotional duet

This throwback video of Pavarotti singing ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ will give you chills

Pavarotti sings ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ in Notre-Dame Cathedral in spine-tingling 1978 video
Who was Luciano Pavarotti? Facts about the legendary Italian tenor

Who was Luciano Pavarotti? How this Italian tenor became the world’s most famous opera star
Whitney Houston and Luciano Pavarotti stunned crowds with an opera duet.

When Whitney Houston surprised the world with an extraordinary Verdi aria… with Luciano Pavarotti
Pavarotti sings the powerful Turandot aria, ‘Nessun Dorma’

What are the lyrics to Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and what do they mean?

Puccini

The best Nessun dorma

The 10 best versions of ‘Nessun dorma’ – ranked!

Puccini

