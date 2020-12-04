Owners capture astonishing footage of Dalmatian playing piano and singing along

Owners capture astonishing footage of Dalmatian playing piano and singing along. Picture: SWNS

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

You thought it was tenor virtuoso, but it was doggo.

A talented dog has been caught playing the piano and singing along with some gorgeous vibrato.

Dexter, a two-year-old Dalmatian, usually puts a paws on his music practice when his owners enter the room. But this time, thinking he was all by himself in the living room, Dexter let rip with a long, warbling vocal cadenza and chordal accompaniment on keys.

His owner Esther Mason, a teacher, says Dexter tends to play for a few minutes every week.

“He’s been playing the piano for a while,” Esther says. “I barely ever get to see it, but my neighbours have asked me a few times if my daughter is learning the piano.

“He tends to stop when he sees me because he’s got a short attention span and he’ll run to us to play.

“It’s amazing because it really sounds like he’s singing and trying to play the different notes.”

Read more: Singer captures footage of her cat playing her grand piano >

Esther says she and her husband Rob discovered their pet’s pianistic talents one evening last year, when they heard the instrument being played in the middle of the night.

In this case, Esther believes she was able to catch Dexter in action by leaving out a triggering copy of the Cats musical soundtrack.

“You can tell he’s really passionate about it – I don’t know if it’s because there’s the Cats soundtrack score there.

“I think he found it offensive and that’s why he was bellowing the way he was. But he’s really a very soulful singer.”

Esther and Rob, who live in the English Channel island Jersey, says they bought the piano for their young daughter, but their dog now shows more interest in the instrument.

Read more: Operatic dog duets perfectly with Luciano Pavarotti on ‘Nessun dorma’ >

Esther and her musical dog, Dexter. Picture: SWNS

“We got the piano when my daughter was learning but he’s the best player in the house, definitely. One night we heard someone playing the piano in the middle of the night and wondered what the hell was going on.

“When we got up, we saw it was Dexter and we just couldn’t believe it. He’s just this big goofy dog who plays the piano – what’s not to love?

“And maybe he’ll be able to teach us how to play as well.”

Wouldn’t that be nice. Perhaps a spot of J.S. Bark for the first lesson?