Ukrainian choir boy receives standing ovation after singing National Anthem in “really special moment”

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The young treble is one of over 90 children aged 8-12 that make up the Hallé Children’s Choir.

The Hallé Children’s Choir is busy rehearsing for their upcoming concert at The Bridgewater Hall next month, but for one young member, this performance is not the only thing on his mind.

Stanislav is a Ukrainian native and talented singer who is a part of the leading Manchester children’s choir.

In a recent rehearsal, Stanislav “bravely sung his country’s national anthem for the whole group”, bringing his fellow choir members to a standing ovation.

The moving musical performance was captured by the Hallé’s Instagram account, who shared in the caption that this was “a really special moment.”

Commenters on the Hallé’s Instagram post shared their praise for Stanislav, complimenting his voice, and some said they were moved to tears.

Founded in 2008, the Hallé Children’s Choir is made up of over 90 children aged 8-12 from across Greater Manchester and beyond.

Another young singer like Stanislav who raised her voice with her country’s national anthem is 7-year-old Amelia Anisovych, who on Sunday, performed the Ukrainian national anthem at the Atlas Arena in Poland, after fleeing Kyiv.

Anisovych first came to public attention 3 weeks ago when a video of her singing ‘Let it Go’ from a bomb shelter in Ukraine was posted to Facebook.

