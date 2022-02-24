Exclusive

Ukrainian operatic baritone sings his national hymn at 10 Downing Street in ‘call for peace’

24 February 2022, 17:36 | Updated: 24 February 2022, 20:19

By Kyle Macdonald

Kyiv-born singer Yuriy Yurchuk gives an emotional performance of his country’s national anthem, in a plea for peace and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

One of the world’s leading baritones has powerfully given voice to those of his home country, following a day of attacks by Russian forces.

On the day that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine, protesters gathered at London’s Whitehall, outside Downing Street and the Prime Minister’s office and residence. With their national flags and colours, the crowd was calling for the UK’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and a strong response from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the UK government, and allies.

Read more: Ukrainians use powerful music to voice their protests as Russia declares war

Ukrainian singer Yuriy Yurchuk, born in Kyiv, joined the protesters on Thursday afternoon. “This is an extremely important day not just for Ukraine, but for the entire world we live in today,” he posted on Instagram.

And, standing outside the entrance to Downing Street, Yurchuk gave voice to a melody that would have been deeply felt by so many gathered.

He sang his homeland’s national anthem, Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy i slava, translating as ‘Ukraine is not yet lost’ (watch above).

Read more: What are the lyrics and history of the Ukrainian national anthem?

Ukrainian demonstrators protests outside Downing Street against the invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian demonstrators protests outside Downing Street against the invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Getty

During an afternoon when bombs have been heard around the capital Kyiv, Yurchuk told Classic FM that he “sang for peace. And in support and solidarity for all Ukrainians.”

Yurchuck has sung leading roles at Covent Garden’s Royal Opera House during the 2021/22 season, including the role of Marcello in Puccini’s La Boheme.

He has also sung in his home country, including in productions of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin at Ukraine National Opera and Verdi’s Don Carlos at Kyiv National Opera.

Music has been filling the streets of major European cities from London and Kyiv to Warsaw, as people join to sing Ukraine’s national anthem in support and solidarity.

More From ClassicFM

Saint-Saens – Carnival of the Animals

The Carnival of the Animals: a guide to Saint-Saëns’ humorous musical masterpiece
‘Our culture is at stake’: Ukrainians use powerful music to voice their protests as Russia declares war

‘Our culture is at stake’: Ukrainians use powerful music to voice their protests as Russia declares war
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke at last night’s concert

‘Learning music should be a right, not a privilege’ says Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan

Music Education

John Williams and Alexandre Desplat are previous winners of the Oscars Best Original Score award

‘Best Original Score’ award will not be broadcast live at 2022 Oscars ceremony

Oscars

Celinde Schoenmaker duets with a Covent Garden busker

Busker shocked as real-life West End Christine joins him for stunning ‘Phantom of the Opera’ duet

Lloyd Webber

See how high you can here with this frequency test video

How high can you actually hear? Test yourself and find out

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

LEGO house sets off theme from UP

Engineering genius made this intricate floating LEGO house that plays the theme to ‘Up’

2 days ago

Pop singer Malika Ayane and violinist Giovanni Andrea Zanon

Violinist duets with vocalist at Olympics closing ceremony for unique take on Italy’s national anthem

3 days ago

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

3 days ago

Beethoven in a major key

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 played in a major key is surprisingly unsettling

5 days ago

Beethoven

The tip of the spire falls off the church

19th-century church spire crashes to the ground during mighty Storm Eunice winds

6 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Eileen Gu wins Gold at the Winter Olympics

Teenage skiing prodigy credits ‘nine years of piano playing’ for Gold medal at Winter Olympics

7 days ago

Discover Music

Country singer Mickey Guyton delivers a flawless ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Super Bowl

Country singer Mickey Guyton delivers flawless ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Super Bowl

10 days ago

When Torvill and Dean won gold with timeless ‘Boléro’ routine at 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics

Remembering Torvill and Dean’s timeless ‘Boléro’ figure-skating routine at the 1984 Winter Olympics

17 days ago

Ravel

15-year-old star figure skater lands historic jump in stunning Ravel ‘Bolero’ routine

15-year-old figure skater lands historic jump in stunning routine to Ravel’s Boléro at Olympics

17 days ago

Ravel

Alexandra Stevenson sings in The Queen's Chapel of the Savoy

Solo soprano sings The Queen’s favourite hymn on 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne

19 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music