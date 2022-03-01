Ukrainian trumpeter’s solo national anthem echoes through underground shelter

1 March 2022, 17:28

A Ukrainian musician plays the National Anthem in a metro station being used as a bomb shelter
A Ukrainian musician plays the National Anthem in a metro station being used as a bomb shelter. Picture: Twitter @berdynskykh_k

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

A solo Ukrainian musician gives a resolute rendition of his national anthem...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Metro stations across Ukraine have been repurposed into underground shelters following Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. And as major cities across the country experience shelling and airstrikes, residents are being forced to take cover in these stations.

Videos shared across social media have illustrated how Ukrainian people, as they shelter underground, have been using music as a powerful tool for hope and togetherness.

A video shared by journalist Kristina Berdynskykh shows a solo Ukrainian musician playing his country’s national anthem on the trumpet in a repurposed Kyiv metro station.

The station’s acoustic highlights the rough vibrato of the musician, as he plays to the crowd gathered in the shelter. Some hold their hands to their hearts, humming along with the melody, while others film the performance in sombre silence.

Read more: A young Ukrainian pianist played melancholic music in a Kharkiv hotel lobby, as Russian forces advanced

The viral video has been viewed almost one million times on the platform.

For journalist Berdynskykh, this was filmed during her fifth night sleeping in the metro station in Ukraine’s capital city. She has slept on the floor of the station every night bar one, when she was able to sleep on a seat in a train carriage.

Read more: ‘Our culture is at stake’: Ukrainians use powerful music to voice their protests as Russia declares war

Music has taken on a comforting and morale-building role in Ukraine as its citizens are forced underground. Earlier this week, footage emerged of people singing and playing guitar and piano in bomb shelters, performing songs of hope.

Reports on the morning of 1 March revealed that Freedom Square had been hit by a Russian missile, causing the Kharkiv opera house and neighbouring Kharkiv Philharmonic concert hall to be engulfed in an explosion of fire.

Members of the global arts community have condemned Russia’s attack on cultural institutions, and Ukrainian scholars have warned of an “unfolding cultural catastrophe”.

Despite the war waging above their heads, Ukraine’s population continues to play and sing music as they shelter, demonstrating their unwavering hope in this time of fear and conflict.

More From ClassicFM

Russia bombs Kharkiv's Freedom Square and opera house

Kharkiv opera house and concert hall hit in attack on Ukraine’s second largest city
Russian conductor Valery Gergiev

Russian conductor Valery Gergiev dropped by leading orchestras and festivals over Putin ties

Valery Gergiev

Multi award-winning violinist and educator Nicola Benedetti

Star violinist Nicola Benedetti announced as director of Edinburgh International Festival

Nicola Benedetti

A young Ukrainian pianist played melancholic music in Kharkiv lobby, as Russian forces advanced

A young Ukrainian pianist played melancholic music in a Kharkiv hotel lobby, as Russian forces advanced
Footage of Ukrainians singing together in shelters amid Russian raids

Poignant footage of Ukrainian people singing together in shelters during Russian raids
Performers from Russian State Ballet dance ‘Swan Lake’

Russian ballet and music performances cancelled as arts venues voice support for Ukraine

Latest news

See more Latest news

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

1 day ago

Emilie Kouatchou, with John Riddle as Raoul, takes her historic curtain call as Christine on Broadway

First Black actor to play Christine in Phantom of the Opera makes Broadway history

4 days ago

Lloyd Webber

‘Our culture is at stake’: Ukrainians use powerful music to voice their protests as Russia declares war

‘Our culture is at stake’: Ukrainians use powerful music to voice their protests as Russia declares war

5 days ago

Ukrainian baritone Yuriy Yurchuk sings on London's Whitehall

Ukrainian operatic baritone sings his national hymn at 10 Downing Street in ‘call for peace’

5 days ago

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke at last night’s concert

‘Learning music should be a right, not a privilege’ says Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan

5 days ago

Music Education

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Celinde Schoenmaker duets with a Covent Garden busker

Busker shocked as real-life West End Christine joins him for stunning ‘Phantom of the Opera’ duet

6 days ago

Lloyd Webber

See how high you can here with this frequency test video

How high can you actually hear? Test yourself and find out

6 days ago

Discover Music

LEGO house sets off theme from UP

A tech genius made this intricate floating LEGO house that plays the theme to ‘Up’

7 days ago

Pop singer Malika Ayane and violinist Giovanni Andrea Zanon

Violinist duets with vocalist at Olympics closing ceremony for unique take on Italy’s national anthem

8 days ago

Discover Music

Beethoven in a major key

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 played in a major key is surprisingly unsettling

10 days ago

Beethoven

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music