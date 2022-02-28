A young Ukrainian pianist played melancholic music in a Kharkiv hotel lobby, as Russian forces advanced

Journalist Whitney Leaming filmed a young pianist playing at a hotel lobby in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: Whitney Leaming/Twitter

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

At a hotel lobby in Kharkiv, Ukraine, a sombre Philip Glass melody flows from a young pianist’s fingertips.

Here’s the moment a journalist discovered she was in the company of “some secret musicians” while taking shelter at a hotel lobby in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Whitney Leaming, a video journalist currently working in Kharkiv, posted a video to Twitter showing a young pianist playing American minimalist composer Philip Glass’ Metamorphosis 2 at the hotel’s grand piano.

“A young boy plays the piano in a Kharkiv hotel lobby as unconfirmed reports come in that Russians troops are advancing on the city,” Leaming captioned the video, which was filmed and published on 24 February.

Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second largest city, has since been hit with multiple rocket strikes by Russian forces. Ukraine’s interior ministry said dozens have been killed and hundreds more injured in the city.

Thousands were hidden in basements and shelters over the weekend, with one resident describing overnight shelling on 26 February as “something like Star Wars above your head”.

A young boy plays the piano in a Kharkiv hotel lobby as unconfirmed reports come in that Russians troops are advancing on the city. pic.twitter.com/bWFvgM1N7X — Whitney Leaming (@wleaming) February 24, 2022

The music the young musician played was from Philip Glass’ album of piano music, Solo Piano (1989). The dreamlike melody forms the basis of one of the main themes from the film The Hours, for which Glass was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Score.

The sombre, reflective melody fills the lobby in Leaming’s video, evoking for many users a picture of hope, amid the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Leaming, who is a film maker at The Washington Post, shared a second video on Sunday morning (27 February) of an older man sitting down at the instrument.

“I’m hunker-down with some truly amazing people and some secret musicians,” she captioned the short clip (watch below).

“I was listening to some classical music on my phone to decompress, this live concert is much better.”