Remembering Chaim Topol with his iconic rendition of ‘If I Were a Rich Man’ in Fiddler on the Roof

9 March 2023, 11:39 | Updated: 9 March 2023, 12:48

Remembering Topol’s ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ performance
Remembering Topol’s ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ performance. Picture: Alamy

By Kyle Macdonald and Sophia Alexandra Hall

The Oscar-nominated star of the musical film, Fiddler of the Roof, died on 8 March 2023.

Israeli actor and singer Chaim Topol, best known for his performance as Tevye in the musical and film Fiddler on the Roof, has died in Tel Aviv, aged 87.

Topol always held a very unique place in 20th century music – few singers owned one role quite so iconically. It was a role he brought to the world in the hugely popular 1971 film, and then in over 3,500 stage performances over 50 years.

With news of his passing, many will be inspired to dust off Fiddler on the Roof DVDs, and searching for precious excerpts online.

The story of Fiddler on the Roof centres on Tevye, a milkman in the Ukrainian village of Anatevka. The town buzzes with Jewish community and traditions, with the constant threat of displacement from the tsar.

In the musical’s most famous song, ‘If I Were a Rich Man’, Tevye, reflects on his labour-intensive, humble life, musing on a life of wealth and comfort. It really is one of the most charming songs of the 20th century – listen to Topol’s remarkable rendition below.

Read more: Lin-Manuel Miranda fronts chorus of Broadway stars in Times Square tribute to Stephen Sondheim

The musical was composed by Jerry Bock, with lyrics from Sheldon Harnick. There is so much genius in the writing, but it was always Topol that brought it to full glory, with musicianship, perfect comic playfulness, and glorious baritone singing.

Tevye’s song begins a cappella, before the wonderfully evocative orchestration kicks in. From then, just sit back and bask in Topol’s peerless lyricism to the spoken passages, perfect rhythmic placement, comic moments around poultry (special shout-out to his wonderful top notes, the high F, and roaring C-sharp at the end).

That half singing, half lyrical shout he has is just magical, and his performance won him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Topol was only 36 years old at the time of the film, and with the help of makeup and costuming, was made to look 30 pounds heavier and 20 years older.

After the film, Topol was continuously cast as an on-stage Tevye, including on London’s West End. He once claimed he had played his most famous character in more than 3,500 shows on stages around the world.

On how he transformed from a young actor into the 50-something-year-old Teyev, Topol told The Jerusalem Post in 2017: “As a young man, I had to make sure that I didn’t break the illusion for the audience. You have to tame yourself.

“I’m now someone who is supposed to be 50, 60 years old. I cannot jump. I cannot suddenly be young. You produce a certain sound [in your voice] that is not young”.

Topol singing in the 1971 film, Fiddler on the Roof
Topol singing in the 1971 film, Fiddler on the Roof. Picture: Alamy

Born in Tel Aviv in 1935, Topol grew up in a working class neighbourhood, and his first job was as a printer at a local newspaper.

However, thanks to a theatrical side, identified by his school drama teacher, he later decided to pursue an acting career. This began with him becoming a member of the Nahal entertainment troupe. It was in the troupe that he met his wife, Galia Finkelstein, with whom he had three children – a son, and two daughters.

As well as his performances in Fiddler on the Roof, Topol was cast in prominent roles including Dr Hans Zarkov in Flash Gordon and Milos Columbo in For Your Eyes Only the 1981 James Bond film starring Roger Moore. In 2015, Topol received Israel’s highest cultural honour; the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement.

While no reason for his death has been reported, Topol had been battling with Alzheimer’s disease, which was revealed by his son Omer last year.

Topol truly was a talent and infectious musical presence, that enriched us all. He is survived by his wife, his three children, and multiple grandchildren.

Latest on Classic FM

A cappella vocal ensemble The King’s Singers say students from a Florida Christian college sent them messages to apologise for the school’s shock concert cancellation, with some students coming out to members of the choir.

The King’s Singers say Christian college students ‘came out’ to them after shock concert cancellation

The King's Singers

The King’s Singers say their concert at a Florida college was cancelled over concerns about their ‘lifestyle’.

The King’s Singers say Christian college cancelled their concert over ‘concerns about sexuality’

The King's Singers

Tony Ann turns the iPhone alarm into a sweeping soundscape

That jarring iPhone alarm tone has been turned into a sweeping piano fantasia

10 women who changed the classical music world forever

10 women who changed the classical music world forever

Women in Music

Esther Abrami and HER ensemble play in celebration of International Women’s Day

Esther Abrami and Her Ensemble spotlight French composer, Louise Farrenc, for International Women’s Day
Ludwig van Beethoven deafness

If Beethoven was completely deaf, how did he compose music?

Beethoven

Andrea Bocelli facts – wife, children, songs

Andrea Bocelli facts: wife, famous songs, family and everything to know about the Italian tenor

Andrea Bocelli

Is Andrea Bocelli completely blind?

Is Andrea Bocelli blind? The story behind the famed tenor’s sight loss

Andrea Bocelli

Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise programme provides free music tuition for young people in deprived areas of the country

Scottish government to give £1.5million to save children’s orchestras at risk of closure

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Jonathan Ross joins Classic FM as brand new host of Saturday Night at the Movies

Jonathan Ross joins Classic FM as brand new host of Saturday Night at the Movies

Lang Lang astonished by 94-year-old pianist’s ‘powerful’ concerto at Glasgow station

Lang Lang astonished by 94-year-old pianist’s ‘powerful’ concerto at Glasgow station

Lang Lang

The inside of a cello

Mystical interiors of musical instruments revealed in artist’s striking photography

Discover Music

Zeb Soanes reads an extract from ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’

Zeb Soanes reads an extract from ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’

Frederic Chopin’s ‘Happy Birthday’?

What if Frédéric Chopin had written ‘Happy Birthday’?

Chopin

Young flutists during a music lesson Our Lady & St. Werburgh's Catholic Primary School in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire UK

80 percent of schoolchildren say more could be done to engage young people with orchestral music

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

Gustavo Dudamel jokingly offers Cate Blanchett LA Phil conducting job, after seeing Tár

Gustavo Dudamel jokingly offers Cate Blanchett LA Phil conducting job, after seeing Tár

Gustavo Dudamel

Alisa Bushuieva performed at the Liverpool ONE shopping centre this morning

13-year-old Ukrainian refugee plays poignantly on public piano, one year since the war began
Kanneh-Mason family watch their first viral video

The Kanneh-Mason family react to their very first viral video

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

@meems1980

Mother asks TikTok to play her 10-year-old daughter’s melody, and a whole string orchestra responded

15 days ago

13-year-old blind pianist stuns Lang Lang with a brilliant performance of Chopin’s Nocturne in B flat minor.

Blind 13-year-old pianist’s stunning Chopin nocturne performance leaves Lang Lang speechless

15 days ago

Chopin

Barbershop quartet of elderly men sing in harmony to entertain passengers on delayed flight

Seasoned barbershop quartet wow passengers with close harmony on delayed flight

21 days ago

Toddler meets the Australian Chamber Orchestra, and the Bruch Violin Concerto

Adorable toddler has the most beautiful reaction to Bruch’s violin concerto

27 days ago

Braimah Kanneh-Mason performs the theme from Schindler’s List at the Royal Albert Hall

Braimah Kanneh-Mason performs deeply moving ‘Schindler’s List’ theme 30 years on from the film’s release

27 days ago

Four musicians on a street piano

Four virtuoso pianists astonish passersby with epic boogie-woogie improvisation

1 month ago