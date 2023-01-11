Cate Blanchett wins Best Actress Golden Globe for her lead role in ‘Tár’ as fictional conductor

11 January 2023, 10:16

Cate Blanchett stars as the tyrannical maestro, Lydia Tár, in the new 2022 psychological drama film
Cate Blanchett stars as the tyrannical maestro, Lydia Tár, in the new 2022 psychological drama film. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Australian actress, Cate Blanchett, picked up the acclaimed award for her impassioned portrayal of the tyrannical conductor, Lydia Tár.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cate Blanchett, who plays the disgraced conductor Lydia Tár in director Todd Field’s Tár, won the award for Best Actress in a Drama at the 80th Golden Globe Awards last night.

The Australian actor beat out a host of stiff competition within her category, where her fellow nominees included Viola Davis for her portrayal in The Woman King, Ana de Armas in Blonde, Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans, and Olivia Colman in Empire of Light.

Listen on Global Player: Classic FM at the Movies live playlist

In order to prepare for her role as the fictional conductor, composer, and pianist, Lydia Tár, Blanchett studied conducting, piano, and German ahead of filming.

The win is Blanchett’s fourth win at the awards, and her 12th nomination, however Blanchett did not attend the ceremony, which took place in person which took place in The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on 10 January 2023. Her award instead was picked up by British actor Henry Golding, who presented her category.

Read more: TÁR: who is Lydia Tár, what’s the music and how did Cate Blanchett learn to conduct?

Other wins at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards fell to Austin Butler (Best Actor in a Drama) for his portrayal of the rock n’ roll legend Elvis – a role where he utilised his childhood singing, guitar, and piano-playing skills, and to composer Justin Hurwitz (Best Original Score), for his epic music in the period comedy-drama, Babylon.

Steven Spielberg also triumphed at the awards, winning Best Director for his American coming-of-age drama film, The Fabelmans, which he worked on with long-time friend and creative partner, John Williams.

Tár will be released in UK cinemas on 20 January 2023.

