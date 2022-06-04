Giggling Princess Charlotte ‘conducts’ orchestra ahead of Cardiff Platinum Jubilee concert

Princess Charlotte tries her hand at conducting an orchestra at Cardiff Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Classic FM

Princess Charlotte was spotted merrily dancing along to ‘Encanto’ and trying her hand at conducting the orchestra.

From the time she conducted an orchestra, to the Westminster Abbey carol concert where she made her public piano-playing debut, the Duchess of Cambridge has shown the world her musical abilities a few times over.

And now, her daughter has had a pop at taking on the baton duties.

Princess Charlotte, 7, was spotted playfully conducting an orchestra, during the royal family’s visit to Cardiff Castle for a Platinum Jubilee concert in Wales.

The Duke of Cambridge had a go first, conducting the band as they played a big band rendition of Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ (watch below).

Next, the baton – a makeshift HB pencil, by the looks of it – is handed to the Duchess of Cambridge who, seemingly interested in how the band’s sound might change, begins beating in 4/4 time, before switching to 2/2, with two minim beats in a bar.

She turns to her husband, the Duke of Cambridge and laughs, as the band’s sound and tempo remain the same.

Seeing Princess Charlotte in their audience, the band switches to playing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, from Disney’s Encanto.

Tentatively, Charlotte takes the baton and playfully attempts to conduct the band while smiling up at her father and older brother, Prince George.

Princess Charlotte 'conducts' band at Cardiff Castle during royal visit. Picture: Alamy

Seven-year-old Charlotte joined her family in her first official visit to Wales, in honour of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The family arrived at Cardiff Castle on Saturday afternoon to meet performers and staff, who would be putting on a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration in the grounds later that day.

The concert stars classical singer and Classic FM presenter Aled Jones, as well as Bonnie Tyler, the Wales Children’s Choir for Good and the Welsh Pops Orchestra.

