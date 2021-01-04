Prince William and Prince Harry playing the piano as toddlers is too much for our hearts to take

Prince William and Prince Harry play the piano as toddlers. Picture: YouTube / srenna

By Sian Moore

Get ready for some royal 1980s nostalgia..

A video clip from 1985 showing Prince William and his brother Prince Harry energetically playing the piano has been unearthed, and it’s just the wholesome content we need.

His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge, who was three years old at the time, shares a stool with a one-year-old now-Duke of Sussex, as the pair hammer the keys with childish delight during a royal photoshoot. N’aw.

Watching on are their parents, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, while photographers snap away in the background.

Sadly it seems the pair didn’t pursue their early enthusiasm for the piano, despite the royal family having a history of playing musical instruments.

Their father actually played the trumpet, piano, and cello in school – but only continued to practise the cello while he was an undergraduate at Trinity College. Queen Victoria played the piano as well.

Whatever the resultant sound – and later music lessons or not – we’re all for an early passion for music. And we appreciated this little vid taking us back to simpler times for a minute or two...