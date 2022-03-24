Ukrainian cellist plays solitary Bach suite in abandoned bombed-out streets of Kharkiv

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Bach’s solo cello suite reverberates through a deserted street in Ukraine...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

300 years after Bach wrote his cello Suite No. 5 in C minor, the recognisable unaccompanied solo melody fills a warzone.

Cellist, Denys Karachevtsev, sits on a stool in the road in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The city has experienced relentless Russian shelling since the invasion began a month ago today.

As Karachevtsev plays, the only other sound that can be heard is the harrowing rush of wind travelling through the destroyed buildings behind the musician.

Below the YouTube video, filmed by Oleksandr Osipov, Karachevtsev writes, “I love my heroic city which is now struggling to survive the war.

“I deeply believe that we can help. I believe we can restore and rebuild our city and our country when the war is over.

“Let's unite to revive our city together!”

Read more: Ukraine orchestra and chorus perform ‘Va, Pensiero’ outside opera house in powerful cry for peace

Karachevtsev posted the video on YouTube and Instagram to help raise funds for, “humanitarian aid and the restoration of [Kharkiv’s] architecture.”

In his caption, he links to another Ukrainian musician, Vera Lytochenko, who went viral on Twitter after a video was posted of her playing a violin melody in a bomb shelter.

The talented violinist is a member of the Kharkiv City Opera Orchestra, and her story features on the front of a GoFundMe page also shared by Karachevtsev, which is supporting Ukrainian musicians and their families.

Read more: 94 violinists play alongside young Ukrainian soloist stuck inside a bomb shelter

Since Karachevtsev posted his video, it has been viewed over 100,000 times across YouTube and Instagram.

He thanked his audience on Instagram yesterday, writing, “One single voice of a cello solo has gotten the support of the entire world.

“I do believe that together we will win!”