Jaw-droppingly nimble soloist plays virtuosic violin Czardas... on the tuba?

14 January 2022, 15:20 | Updated: 14 January 2022, 17:04

Hans Nickel and the WDR Symphony Orchestra
Hans Nickel and the WDR Symphony Orchestra. Picture: WDR Symphony Orchestra

By Siena Linton

Soloist Hans Nickel is a weapon of brass destruction in this unbelievably adept performance.

Vittorio Monti’s Czardas is a staple of the violin repertoire. A whirlwind of Hungarian-inspired melodies and dance rhythms, finger-twistingly fast note runs and extended techniques, it takes a brave musician to attempt it.

Many have risen to the challenge, with arrangements existing for flute, clarinet, piano, cello, and even for the accordion! Now, a new arrangement has cropped up, and it’s possibly the most impressive one yet. In a video from the WDR Symphony Orchestra, Hans Nickel absolutely nails the solo on the tuba.

As a member of the lower brass, the tuba is often under-appreciated and rarely gets big solo moments like this one. With its rich tone and powerful dynamic range, the instrument is perfect for big, punchy chords and fanfare moments in brass bands and orchestras, so it’s terrific to hear its more elegant side in this arrangement.

The video (watch below) begins with dramatic tremolandos from the orchestra’s string players and a plucked harp melody. Nickel plays the expressive theme over this accompaniment, showcasing his beautiful tone across the whole range of the instrument with a gentle vibrato and light ornamentation.

Read more: Monti’s ‘Czárdás’ sounds unbelievably seductive on a saxophone

Hans Nickel plays: "Csárdás" von Vittorio Monti

Mit uns geht es "tubalent" ins neue Jahr! Was passt da besser als die feurige "Csárdás"-Interpretation von unserem Tuba-Virtuosen Hans Nickel? Mehr Tuba-Soli findet ihr in unserer Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS66eMqyKkK1DSCsTHY7_TWgqNvueRNhF

Posted by WDR Sinfonieorchester on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

The melody becomes gradually more complex and inventive ­– including an impressive two-and-a-half-octave rip at around two minutes – before the tempo picks up into a sprightly folk-dance tune. Here’s where it gets seriously good: the tuba solo and the violins play unison semiquavers at near breakneck speed, and a close-up on the tuba’s four valves show just how dexterous Hans Nickel is.

A czardas is a Hungarian dance style and often moves between sections that have different tempos, keys and characters, all built around the same theme. As Monti’s Czardas moves through different sections, Nickel replaces extended violin techniques with inventive tuba skills, substituting triple- and quadruple-stopped chords with rips and using a straight mute in place of harmonics.

The piece finishes with a show-stopping finale, reprising the semiquaver passage once more with additional octave leaps included by Nickel.

Born in the Netherlands, Hans Nickel has held the position of solo tuba with the WDR Symphony Orchestra in Cologne, Germany since 1986, as well as being an internationally acclaimed performer and teacher in his own right. The talented tuba player even has his own playlist on German broadcaster WDR Klassik’s YouTube channel, showcasing his virtuosic abilities in favourite pieces from Saint-Saëns’s The Swan to John Williams’s Star Wars soundtrack.

More From ClassicFM

Big Ben’s clock face

What tune does Big Ben chime? All you need to know about the world’s most famous clock

Discover Music

Ruth Slenczynska

96-year-old pianist, and last surviving pupil of Rachmaninov, signs landmark record deal

Rachmaninov

Dr Alex George joins Classic FM to present ‘Inner Harmony’

Dr Alex George joins Classic FM to present ‘Inner Harmony’, a new series on wellbeing and classical music
Listening to music can make us feel happier, says new study

Music takes 13 minutes to ‘release sadness’ and 9 to make you happy, according to new study
Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony started life as a piano work

How Beethoven’s iconic ‘da-da-da-dum’ motif was almost lost in a forgotten piano piece

Beethoven

Playing Classic FM ‘could help lift spirits’ in Covid vaccination centres, says MP

Playing Classic FM ‘could help lift spirits’ in Covid vaccination centres, says MP

Coronavirus

Latest news

See more Latest news

Bradley Cooper has spent “hundreds of hours conducting”.

Bradley Cooper reveals he is classically trained and ‘has spent hundreds of hours conducting’

2 days ago

Discover Music

Tamara Rojo is stepping down from her role as Artistic Director at the English National Ballet

After 10 years, English National Ballet’s Tamara Rojo quits to become first woman to lead San Francisco Ballet

2 days ago

English National Ballet

West Side Story scores at Golden Globes 2022 ceremony as Rachel Zegler wins for Maria

West Side Story scores at Golden Globes 2022 ceremony as Rachel Zegler wins for Maria

4 days ago

Doreen Ketchens is a legendary clarinet player

Jazz virtuoso plays mind-blowing clarinet solo while casually playing in street band

7 days ago

Discover Music

Harvey Parker was a 20-year-old music student

Body found in Thames confirmed to be Harvey Parker, missing 20-year-old Chineke! musician

7 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Making music with mushrooms

Funky fungi? Meet the musicians making melodies out of mushrooms

9 days ago

Discover Music

Kings Return quartet singing

Vocal quartet sings Gregorian chant in a stairwell with shiver-inducing acoustics

21 days ago

Tchaikovsky meets Will Smith

A genius mixed Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’ with Will Smith’s ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ and it’s an actual bop

23 days ago

Tchaikovsky

A printable playable piano

Playable piano made entirely from paper can be played via your smartphone

24 days ago

Discover Music

This throwback video of Pavarotti singing ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ will give you chills

Pavarotti sings ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ in Notre-Dame Cathedral in spine-tingling throwback video

29 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music