Michelle Obama reveals piano skills in playful ‘Charlie Brown’ duet with Jon Batiste

9 May 2024, 16:57 | Updated: 9 May 2024, 17:15

Michelle Obama and Jon Batiste play a duet at the piano.
Michelle Obama and Jon Batiste play a duet at the piano. Picture: Netflix

By Siena Linton

The former first lady joined star musician Jon Batiste at the keys for a nostalgic duet...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michelle Obama, attorney, author, and former first lady of the United States, joined singer-songwriter Jon Batiste at the piano keyboard for a heartwarming, shared moment of music.

The pair met following the release of Batiste’s Oscar-nominated documentary, American Symphony, which followed the composer and pianist’s astronomical musical career alongside a turbulent time in his personal life following his wife’s leukaemia diagnosis.

“Well, you know, life is everything all at once,” Batiste tells Obama. “We have to be thankful that we are still living life.”

Sat together at a grand piano, Batiste effortlessly begins to improvise on the keyboard, accenting their conversation with smooth blues chords and lyrical riffs.

“I know you know something about piano!” Batiste prompts the former first lady.

“There’s one song I sort of remember,” Michelle Obama says, before launching into the playful bass motif of Vince Guaraldi’s ‘Linus and Lucy’, written for the beloved Peanuts film franchise.

Batiste joins gleefully with the melody, reacting with surprise at Obama’s piano prowess.

Read more: When Pavarotti and Tracy Chapman stunned the world in a soulful operatic duet

Jon Batiste and Michelle Obama talk how they learned piano

“I learned to play on a piano with broken keys,” Obama tells her duet partner. “And the only way I knew ‘middle C’ was that it was chipped.”

Batiste replies, “I love that story so much. It’s such an allegory for the world. Things won’t be perfect but you know that chip, that crack, is where the light gets in.”

Obama also asked Batiste about his own beginnings in music: “How did you become this musical genius?”

“I started learning just from my family and friends in the neighbourhood,” Batiste answered. “I started learning just from my family and friends in the neighbourhood.

“I didn’t think about music as a profession. It was just something that we did, as a way for us to gather. And then I started to learn all these sounds – classical music, you know...”

His piano meanderings transform elegantly into the first movement of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata: “It was one of those things that I could step into a world and I could escape.

“And then I learned that you could take that world, and you could shape it in your own way.”

Read more: Toddler moved to tears hearing his sister play Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata on piano

Jon Batiste is an American pianist, composer, and singer-songwriter, known for his seven years spent as bandleader on Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’, and co-composing the score to Pixar’s ‘Soul’.
Jon Batiste is an American pianist, composer, and singer-songwriter, known for his seven years spent as bandleader on Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’, and co-composing the score to Pixar’s ‘Soul’. Picture: Getty

Michelle Obama may also have let slip the existence of a rare musical talent.

As Batiste asks her about her own musical upbringing, he challenges her to find middle C on the keyboard in front of them.

Obama duly obliges – but just before she presses the piano key, she hums a just-about-audible note, a perfect match to the middle C she plays only seconds later.

It’s estimated that only one in 10,000 people have perfect pitch. Could former first lady Michelle Obama be one of them?

Latest on Classic FM

Nicola Benedetti, Bryn Terfel and Karl Jenkins are among the signatories on a letter to government officials concerning ‘devastating’ funding cuts to the Welsh National Opera.

Celebrity-signed letter warns £2.5 million Welsh National Opera cuts will be ‘devastating’

Greater Manchester has been made the UK’s first Centre of Excellence for Music and Dementia

Orchestra working with charity to transform dementia patients’ lives through music

Four women conductors lead the Met Opera in one week – in historic first

Four women conductors lead the Met Opera in one week – in historic first

New York Metropolitan Opera

New analysis of Beethoven’s hair could help solve mystery of composer’s hearing loss.

Why did Beethoven go deaf? New hair analysis could solve mystery, say scientists

Beethoven

Lucy Illingworth and her mother on stage at the King’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May 2023

Who is Lucy from The Piano? Blind and neurodivergent young pianist has a new documentary

Discover Music

The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

Discover Music

A 150-year-old Beethoven symphony helped to invent the CD.

A CD can hold exactly 74 minutes of music, thanks to Beethoven

Beethoven

Anthony Hopkins has been cast as Handel in an upcoming biopic, ‘The King of Covent Garden’, telling the story of the composer’s ‘Messiah’.

Anthony Hopkins will play Handel, in a new biopic about the composer’s ‘Messiah’

Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 in D minor ('Choral')

The remarkable story of Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony No. 9 and the ‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven

Laufey, the genre-defying musician bringing classical and jazz music to Gen Z.

Who is Laufey? The genre-defying singer-songwriter bringing classical and jazz to Gen Z

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classical Summertime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

The CBSO has sparked a debate over whether phones should be allowed at classical concerts.

Birmingham orchestra sparks debate over decision to allow phones in concerts

Beethoven reincarnated by visual artist using composer’s life mask for first time

Ultra-realistic image of Beethoven created by visual artist using composer’s own life mask

Beethoven

Challengers - a new movie by Luca Guadagnino

What classical music is in ‘Challengers’ and who wrote the soundtrack?

Discover Music

A smaller, but still immense, 5,000 strong choir in Japan sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Monumental sound as 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sings Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven

Floral Hall of the Royal Ballet & Opera, London.

London’s Royal Opera House announces a new name and redesigned logo

ROH

Genius of Joy: The Story of Beethoven’s Ninth

Richard Armitage narrates story of Beethoven’s Ninth in 200th anniversary Classic FM radio special

Beethoven

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Duncan captured the hearts of the nation with his moving performance on ‘The Piano’.

80-year-old pianist with dementia moves ‘The Piano’ viewers with beautiful love theme for his wife

10 days ago

Discover Music

Hayato Sumino at the Royal Albert Hall

A phone rang during Hayato Sumino’s pin-drop Royal Albert Hall solo – and he duetted with it...

14 days ago

Tenor Innocent Masuku blew the Britain’s Got Talent crowd away with a show-stopping performance.

‘By far, the best opera singer we’ve ever had’ – Innocent Masuku astonishes Britain’s Got Talent judges

15 days ago

Freddie De Tommaso on ‘Nessun dorma’

Freddie De Tommaso breaks down what exactly makes ‘Nessun dorma’ the greatest aria of all

20 days ago

Puccini

Miguel’s recorder videos have millions of views on TikTok

Nimble-fingered recorder virtuoso goes viral playing classical concertos in his car

22 days ago

Discover Music

Hayato Sumino Chopin Piano Competition

When 26-year-old Hayato Sumino caused a competition sensation with his shining Chopin solo

24 days ago

Chopin