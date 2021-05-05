The time 13-year-old Julie Andrews sang the national anthem for the King and Queen

5 May 2021, 14:11

The time a 13-year-old Julie Andrews sang the national anthem for King George VI
The time a 13-year-old Julie Andrews sang the national anthem for King George VI. Picture: YouTube / British Pathé

By Sian Moore

Remembering Julie Andrews’ days as a child star, with the time she sang a typically elegant rendition of the national anthem as King George VI and Queen Elizabeth watched on.

Her grace and unique musicality are unmatched to this day. But did you know just how long Dame Julie Andrews has been performing under the spotlight?

In an unearthed video from British Pathé, an archive of newsreels and documentaries, we can see one of the singer’s earliest performances, at the age of just 13.

Standing on the great stage of the London Palladium, for the Royal Command Performance in 1948, the young soprano began to sing.

Her performance, which took place before King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, made her the youngest solo performer ever to participate in a Royal Variety Performance.

Read more: The time real-life Maria Von Trapp taught Julie Andrews how to yodel >

Even at such a young age, it’s easy to see how Andrews blossomed into a legendary soprano.

Standing ahead of a choir and orchestra, while shoulder-to-shoulder with the evening’s other talents, The Sound of Music star confidently sings the first verse of ‘God Save the King’.

And with a crash of cymbals following a crescendo from the musicians at the back, her on-stage companions join in for a triumphant rendition of the nation’s song.

Read more: Julie Andrews is the voice of narrator Lady Whistledown in ‘Bridgerton’ >

Julie Andrews singing on stage aged eleven in 1946
Julie Andrews singing on stage aged eleven in 1946. Picture: Getty

That evening, Andrews had performed alongside American actor and singer Danny Kaye, dancing duo the Nicholas Brothers and comedians George and Bert Bernard.

Decades on, the American Film Institute (AFI) is honouring Julie with a Life Achievement Award gala in 2021.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in April 2020, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President and CEO of AFI, Bob Gazzale, said: “Julie Andrews has lifted the spirits of the world for generations.

“Now, more than ever, AFI looks forward to gathering the globe to celebrate the many gifts and joy she has given us – proving her, of course, ‘practically perfect in every way’.”

More From ClassicFM

Karl Jenkins: Symphonic Adiemus

What are the lyrics to Karl Jenkins’ ‘Adiemus’ – and what do they actually mean?

Jenkins

Your life is worthy of any great opera plot. But which one?

Tell us your life story and we’ll reveal which opera is literally about you.

Lifestyle

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021
The return of live classical music: concerts, festivals and venues that are opening this summer

The return of live classical music: concerts, festivals and venues that are opening this summer

Coronavirus

Nina Simone & JS Bach

Nina Simone plays a stunning Bach-style fugue in the middle of one of her classic songs

Discover Music

Star Wars Imperial March in the style of Beethoven

Star Wars ‘Imperial March’ in the style of Beethoven sounds momentous and sad

Williams

Latest news

See more Latest news

Government plans to halve funding for music in higher education will be ‘catastrophic’

Government plans to halve funding for music in higher education could be ‘catastrophic’

1 day ago

Music Education

This week’s on-air highlights

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

1 day ago

The Global Awards Crowns 2021 winners

The Kanneh-Masons awarded Best Classical Artist in the Global Awards 2021

2 days ago

Global Awards

Eight cellists play recital for Hereford cows

Cows moo-ved by classical music as eight cellists play to ‘relax’ livestock

5 days ago

Discover Music

Alexander Armstrong announced as new ambassador for Cathedral Music Trust.

‘I owe my entire career to my years as a chorister’ – Alexander Armstrong to become Cathedral Music Trust ambassador

5 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Violin, oboe and soprano cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’

Every second of this viral oboe, violin and opera cover of ‘Toxic’ belongs in a museum

6 days ago

LSO's principal oboist recovers from split reed like a pro

This oboe soloist’s reed split mid-solo… but he recovered like an absolute pro

7 days ago

LSO

Hong Kong Philharmonic and Ballet Amadeus

Mozart goes cyberpunk in Hong Kong orchestra and ballet’s psychedelic masterpiece

8 days ago

Discover Music

Crew of destroyed Indonesia submarine sing poignant farewell song

Indonesian submarine crew sing ‘Goodbye’ before disappearance in deeply poignant video

8 days ago

Christa Ludwig and Leonard Bernstein rehearse Mahler with the Israel Philharmonic

Star mezzo pleads with Leonard Bernstein over breakneck tempo in awkward Mahler rehearsal

9 days ago

Bernstein, L

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music

Moonlight Sonata breakup

23 classical music memes that perfectly sum up your love life

Discover Music

Arnold Schoenberg joke

28 cringe-worthy classical music jokes that you need in your life

Discover Music